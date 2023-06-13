Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted after an autopsy revealed that US Olympian Tori Bowie was pregnant at the time of her death and died of childbirth complications.

Bowie, 32, was an American sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics held in Brazil. The American finished second in the 100-meter race and third in the 200-meter race. She won her gold medal as a member of the US team that won the 4 x 100 m relay race in the Rio Olympics.

Besides her heroics at the 2016 Olympics, Bowie tasted success at the 2017 World Championships held in London by winning two gold medals.

Bowie was found dead at her home in Florida in May, but the cause of death was not known at that time. A recent autopsy revealed that the American was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was undergoing active labor when she died.

Although the cause of death is still not certain, experts believe respiratory distress and eclampsia are possible causes.

Pre-eclampsia is more common among black women in the US, according to numerous studies. Allyson Felix, a member of Bowie's Olympic team, required an urgent C-section due to severe pre-eclampsia.

Ohanian, an American entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, turned to social media to reflect on the disturbing news. He retweeted an article from USA Today and stated that America suffers from a black maternal health crisis.

"There is a #BlackMaternalHealthCrisis in America," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Ohanian shared a tweet about the mortality rates of pregnant women and said that America, as a country, is 'failing black women the worst'.

"America, this is a crisis. And we're failing Black women the worst (the disparity between race & ethnicity also exists when you normalize for education, wealth, etc because it's systemic)," Ohanian tweeted.

in an essay for ELLE, Serena Williams previously shed light on her harrowing experience during childbirth and how she nearly lost her child, Olympia.

