Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently treated their daughters, Olympia and Adira, to a showing of the hit Broadway musical 'Aladdin.'

Williams and Ohanian, who have been in a relationship since 2015, welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017. Their second daughter, Adira River, was born in August 2023

The tech entrepreneur has since been on paternity leave, stepping away from his professional responsibilities to prioritize his family's needs. The 40-year-old has been making the most of his time off by bonding with his daughters, frequently sharing glimpses of their adventures on social media.

Ohanian recently took his daughters, Olympia and Adira, to a performance of Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre in Manhattan, New York. He hailed the "amazing" show and marveled at the production's ability to make the iconic magic carpet fly. He also shared pictures from inside the theatre, capturing Olympia's joyful smile.

"Took the girls to Alladin last night -- what an amazing show! I'm still working out how they made that carpet fly.... Super thin wires on each corner?" he posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Bianca Andreescu shares what she told Serena Williams after US Open 2019 final

Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final

Serena Williams reached her 10th US Open final in 2019, setting an Open Era record. The American squared off against Bianca Andreescu in the final, with the goal of equaling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

However, the former World No. 1 fell short as Andreescu claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the title clash, clinching her maiden Grand Slam title and becoming the first Canadian to achieve this feat.

In a recent interview with Romanian publication Gazeta Sporturilor, Andreescu disclosed the details of a conversation she had with Williams after the final. The Canadian shared that she had complimented the 23-time Grand Slam champion on her purple outfit.

"I told her she looked really good in what she was wearing, she had a purple dress, I liked it, I had something purple back then too. But I never felt...," she said.

The 23-year-old also recalled the mental fortitude required to compete against the former World No. 1.

"Yes, she's Serena Williams, but to get on the court, I had to get on her level, mentally," she said.

The 2019 US Open final marked Serena Williams' final appearance in a Major final. The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis at the New York Major last year, following a third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic.

