Serena Williams impresses UNC's hottest tennis sensation Anna Frey with gifts

Serena Williams recently sent an assortment of presents to Anna Frey, the 17-year-old tennis star who proudly represents the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The presents were all from the tennis legend's self-owned beauty brand.

Ad

On Monday, May 19, Anna Frey took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the gifts that came her way from former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Williams. The gifts consisted of a variety of products from WYN BEAUTY, Williams' very own beauty brand that launched its operations in April last year. Clearly impressed with what she had received, Frey captioned the post:

"@WYN THANK UUU 😚💚🥎"

Ad

Trending

Anna Frey's Instagram Story featuring the presents she received from Williams' WYN BEAUTY (Source: Instagram/annafrey0)

Frey's tennis talents haven't gone unnoticed. She has not only impressed on the college tennis circuit for UNC, but has also earned WTA rankings for herself in both singles and doubles. Currently, the 17-year-old is ranked at No. 909 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings and in doubles, she is ranked No. 977. Frey has also amassed a sizeable social media following. At the time of writing, she has over 841,000 followers on Instagram.

Ad

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has put in her best efforts to ensure the success of WYN BEAUTY. Earlier this year, the 43-year-old spoke up about the brand and how it proved its doubters wrong.

"We've stayed true to our original vision" - Serena Williams on one-year anniversary of WYN BEAUTY

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

In early April this year, Serena Williams celebrated the one-year anniversary of WYN BEAUTY. To usher in the occasion, the tennis legend sat down with Women's Wear Daily (WWD) for an interview. Here, she candidly talked about WYN BEAUTY and how the brand stayed authentic despite skepticism surrounding its long-term position in the fiercely competitive beauty industry.

Ad

"People told us not to lean too far into ‘active’ and questioned whether or not the beauty industry would get behind a brand inspired by movement. We’ve stayed true to our original vision and have created a brand dedicated to empowering people no matter where they are in their personal journeys," Williams said.

Serena Williams' tennis career ended at the 2022 US Open with a surprising third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, she has firmly focused on raising her children with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams has also established herself as one of the world's most prominent female entrepreneurs and investors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas