Serena Williams impresses UNC's hottest tennis sensation Anna Frey with gifts

Serena Williams recently sent an assortment of presents to Anna Frey, the 17-year-old tennis star who proudly represents the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The presents were all from the tennis legend's self-owned beauty brand.
On Monday, May 19, Anna Frey took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the gifts that came her way from former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion Williams. The gifts consisted of a variety of products from WYN BEAUTY, Williams' very own beauty brand that launched its operations in April last year. Clearly impressed with what she had received, Frey captioned the post:
"@WYN THANK UUU 😚💚🥎"
Frey's tennis talents haven't gone unnoticed. She has not only impressed on the college tennis circuit for UNC, but has also earned WTA rankings for herself in both singles and doubles. Currently, the 17-year-old is ranked at No. 909 on the WTA Tour's singles rankings and in doubles, she is ranked No. 977. Frey has also amassed a sizeable social media following. At the time of writing, she has over 841,000 followers on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams has put in her best efforts to ensure the success of WYN BEAUTY. Earlier this year, the 43-year-old spoke up about the brand and how it proved its doubters wrong.
"We've stayed true to our original vision" - Serena Williams on one-year anniversary of WYN BEAUTY
In early April this year, Serena Williams celebrated the one-year anniversary of WYN BEAUTY. To usher in the occasion, the tennis legend sat down with Women's Wear Daily (WWD) for an interview. Here, she candidly talked about WYN BEAUTY and how the brand stayed authentic despite skepticism surrounding its long-term position in the fiercely competitive beauty industry.
"People told us not to lean too far into ‘active’ and questioned whether or not the beauty industry would get behind a brand inspired by movement. We’ve stayed true to our original vision and have created a brand dedicated to empowering people no matter where they are in their personal journeys," Williams said.
Serena Williams' tennis career ended at the 2022 US Open with a surprising third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, she has firmly focused on raising her children with husband Alexis Ohanian. Williams has also established herself as one of the world's most prominent female entrepreneurs and investors.
