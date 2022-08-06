Serena Williams joins hands with mobile payments service to promote "financial independence, education and accessibility"

Serena Williams is not only a legendary tennis player, but also a successful businesswoman, and it was again proved recently when she shared her partnership with a mobile payment service called, 'Cash App.'

The collaboration coincides with Cash App's first brand campaign, "That's Money," which highlights the satisfaction that comes from taking charge of your finances with the help of Cash App's wide range of products.

The 23-grand-slam champion shared a video of her collaboration with the app on Instagram. In the advertisement, she was depicted returning home after a busy day and paying the babysitter with the help of Cash App's digital service for payment.

Serena Williams spared some words for her newly made collaboration. The American stated that she wants to use her platform to spread awareness of the benefits that financial management programs like 'Cash App' have to offer, according to Ebony Magazine.

"I am a huge proponent of financial independence, education and accessibility, " Williams said, adding, "I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer."

"Cash App’s new brand campaign highlights just one of Cash App’s features I love to use and I hope this will show audiences that they can also financially interact with friends and family in a seamless way, " she added.

Williams' collaboration with the application is not new though. When she presented on a panel for Cash App in April at a Bitcoin conference, they started working together and have now expanded their collaboration.

"That didn't happen five years ago"- Serena Williams on the changes in her life

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Serena Williams claimed that her days seem very different now from how they were a few years ago. She discussed how she balances her tennis career, running a venture capital firm, and being a mother to Olympia, who is nearly five-years old.

"Now when I prepare for a tournament, I practice in the morning, I take VC calls in the afternoon and then I spend time with Olympia, and that didn't happen five years ago, " Williams said.

"It's totally different. I can't imagine having this conversation with you a little while ago and saying that this is what my life looks like, " the 23-time Grand Slam champion added.

Williams is set to take part in the National Bank Open in Toronto, which begins on August 8 and will be at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati next as tune-ups to the US Open later this month.

