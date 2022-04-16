WATCH: Aaron Rodgers is Serena Williams' 'hype man' at Bitcoin 2022 conference

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tennis superstar Serena Williams attended this year’s Bitcoin conference in Miami.

On Williams’ Instagram story, she shared a video of herself with the four-time NFL MVP. The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion also made it clear that she plans on making her return to tennis and playing at the Wimbledon this June.

She said that the Packers quarterback is hyping her up for Wimbledon:

“We’ve been talking about my comeback. He’s been hyping me up, getting me ready for Wimbledon.”

Serena Williams on her Instagram Story dispelling any assumptions that just because her longtime coach is working with someone else now, that doesn’t mean she’s done with tennis. “We’ve been talking about my comeback!”Serena Williams on her Instagram Story dispelling any assumptions that just because her longtime coach is working with someone else now, that doesn’t mean she’s done with tennis. “We’ve been talking about my comeback!” Serena Williams on her Instagram Story dispelling any assumptions that just because her longtime coach is working with someone else now, that doesn’t mean she’s done with tennis. 🙏 https://t.co/kevz2yHO24

At the conference, Rodgers described the cryptocurrency as a "defense" against the Federal reserve and the recent record-setting increase in inflation:

"The Fed keeps printing trillions of dollars, and the best defense against inflation, I believe, is Bitcoin. I got involved in the rabbit hole years ago and once you get to the other side, there’s no turning back."

Williams was also a speaker at the conference, saying that there is "a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world." She thinks "it's all being led by Bitcoin."

"You don't have to buy a whole coin. You know, you can start investing, little by little, you can build yourself up to where you want to be financially. And the opportunities there are really so unique.”

During the conference, the Super Bowl XLV MVP made it known that he had re-signed with Green Bay. He also asserted that he thinks it's "possible" for the NFL to, at some point, give Bitcoin contracts to athletes. The quarterback added:

“It will only take one 'game-changer' involving a team with 'foresight' and 'creativity' to team up with an athlete who wants to take a Bitcoin contract 'to set the table' for what such a transaction should look like.”

Aaron Rodgers and his Bitcoin salary

Aaron Rodgers speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

The 38-year-old teamed up with Cash App in November 2021 to convert a portion of his salary into Bitcoin. He made the announcement in a video that he tweeted out, saying:

“That’s why I’m pumped that I recently teamed with Cash App. They have enabled me to take part of my NFL salary in Bitcoin for the very first time."

To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp https://t.co/mstV7eal04

Given how invested the quarterback is into Bitcoin, it's very likely that a portion of his three-year, $150,815,000 contract he signed this offseason was in the form of this cryptocurrency.

