Serena Williams jokes about bumping into $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian as couple stuns in matching fit at Miami summit

Serena Williams bonded with her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian over their shared love for white as the power couple took to the stage at an ongoing investment summit in Miami.

The tennis legend and her husband are among the key dignitaries at the 3rd edition of "FII Priority" in Miami which is hosting global leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers from February 19-21.

Serena Williams, who has transitioned into an entrepreneur after stepping away from tennis, posted a picture where she posed alongside her husband amid the event.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion captioned the post, tagging her husband and further pointed out that the duo had matched outfits without planning.

"Ummmm look Look who I ran into @alexisohanian. Matching without even planning," Serena wrote.

While the tennis legend paired a white shirt with a chic black skirt, Ohanian opted for a semi-formal look, pairing a black t-shirt-jeans-sneaker look with a smart off-white blazer.

Later, taking part in a panel discussion at the event, Serena asserted that her company "Serena Ventures" leans toward prioritizing diversity.

"[We believe in] investing in lots of different projects and lots of different people," she can be heard saying in the clip posted on her Instagram stories.

Serena Williams's venture capital firm says that 85% of its portfolio companies are led by underrepresented founders.

On the other hand, Ohanian shared on social media that he talked about his company, "776 Fund" and his charitable organization "776 Foundation" in another panel discussion at the event. Ohanian also co-founded Angel City FC, one of the most valuable teams in the National Women's Soccer League.

Last year, the NWSL team was sold to Disney CEO Bob Iger and television journalist Willow Bay for a record-breaking $250 million.

Ohanian rose to prominence in 2005 when he co-founded Reddit with his partner Steve Huffman. He became a millionaire the following year when Condé Nast Publications acquired the site for around $10 million. At present, the 41-year-old is valued at $150 million (per celebritynetworth.com).

A screenshot of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@alexisohanian

Ohanian often speaks about his resolve to promote women's sports. In 2024, he launched "ATHLOS," a premier women-only athletics event that sought to revolutionize the sport outside the Olympics.

How did Serena Williams meet Alexis Ohanian?

The couple poses at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris; Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in May 2015 while staying at the same hotel in Rome. They started dating the same year and got married on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans. They have two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian and Adira River Ohanian.

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian frequently share their parenting struggles as well as triumphs on their social media platforms. Ohanian often speaks about his resolve to be an exemplary father to his girls. He recently revealed that he is following a stringent workout routine to stay in shape for his daughters.

