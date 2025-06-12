Serena Williams jokes about her 'fail' as she braves extreme cold during cryotherapy session

Serena Williams is enjoying her life away from tennis with her family. The 23-time Major winner underwent a cryotherapy session for optimal physical well-being, admitting afterward that the process wasn't as easy as she thought.

Ad

Williams retired from pro tennis at the age of 40 after exiting the 2022 US Open in the third round to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Since then, the American has focused on her business ventures and living a happy family life with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and her two children, Olympia and Adira River.

Serena Williams has also kept her devout fans updated on social media. On Wednesday, June 11, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to document how she had taken to cryotherapy, a treatment method that employs extreme cold to freeze and destroy abnormal tissues.

Ad

Trending

However, the former World No. 1 conceded in her post that she couldn't make the process as fashionable as she had imagined, as she lasted only about three minutes in the cryotherapy chamber.

"I was trying to make Cryotherapy, couture. 🥶 I failed. Day 1 I did 2 min 45 sec at -110 degrees. Let’s see how long I last tomorrow 💪🏿#wellnessjourney #cryotherapy #summervacation #taketimeforyourself #fyp," Williams wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Wednesday.

Ad

Ad

For what it's worth, the 23-time Major winner looked fit as a fiddle in her latest Instagram post. She has worked incredibly hard on her fitness over the last few months, which was highlighted at the Pre-Oscars Party organized by Vanity Fair in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, earlier in March.

Serena Williams makes her feelings clear on supporting African-American entrepreneurs through her venture capital firm

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this week, Serena Williams preached to her followers on X about betting on African-American prospects as far as her business portfolio was concerned. For those unaware, the American legend has invested in over 85 companies through Serena Ventures.

Ad

"Did you know startup with diverse teams perform better. So yes, we love a good ROI, but we also love a good “told-you-so” to every fund that overlooked brilliance in a hoodie and braids," Serena Williams wrote on X earlier this week.

Expand Tweet

The 23-time Major winner has shown the intent to work with People of Color (POC) in the past as well. In 2021, she unveiled her Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), where she worked with 10 budding designers from diverse backgrounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas