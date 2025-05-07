Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives unique way to question Donald Trump's $200 billion Canada subsidy claim

Rennae Stubbs, who once coached Serena Williams, reproached Donald Trump after the US president made an extravagant claim. Former doubles specialist and World No. 1 Stubbs is a well-known critic of Trump, as she often uses her social media platforms to voice her thoughts about the former New York businessman.

Trump met with the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, this week, and made several claims about US-Canada relations before their summit. Among these were comments about Canada's contribution to NATO, his desire to make Canada the US' 51st state, and his views on the trading relationship between the two countries.

However, Trump's statement on the US-Canada trade angered Rennae Stubbs. The US president insisted that his country has a large $200 billion trading deficit with Canada, per Yahoo.com.

Stubbs replied to that suggestion on X, begging her followers to use AI to fact-check Trump:

"I wish people would just use ChatGPT to fact check the president on a regular basis. For example he said America subsidizes Canada $200 billion!!! Put this into chat gpt. “How much does the US subsidize Canada” see what it spits back out!

Taking Stubbs' advice yielded the following response from Chat GPT:

"No, the United States does not have a $200 billion trade deficit with Canada. In fact, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada was approximately $63.3 billion in 2024, which was a slight decrease from 2023."

Trump also claimed that Canada "pays less than any nation to NATO" (per Yahoo.com). However, as per the NATO website, Canada was the sixth-highest contributor out of 32 member nations.

Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has questioned Donald Trump's truthfulness before

AEGON International - Day Two - Source: Getty

This was not the first time Rennae Stubbs has described Trump as less than truthful. Along with her good friend Martina Navratilova, she has rarely wasted an opportunity to question the US President's public statements. Just last month, Donald Trump gave an interview from the Oval Office in which he claimed egg prices had decreased since he came into office in January.

Stubbs disagreed on X:

"This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Rennae Stubbs won four Grand Slam doubles titles in the 2000s. She famously coached Serena Williams during Williams's final Major at the 2022 US Open. She has worked at the Channel Seven Network as a tennis analyst and at ESPN. She now hosts the popular The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

