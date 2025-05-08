Serena Williams's ex-coach says Pete Sampras couldn't do 1 thing which modern tennis players like Carlos Alcaraz can do 

Coach Rick Macci has cited Carlos Alcaraz as an example of a modern tennis player who can compete on any surface. Macci played a key role in the early development of both Serena and Venus Williams, working closely with their father Richard Williams. His part in the Williams sisters' success was recognized in a movie, King Richard, featuring Will Smith.

At 22 years of age, Alcaraz has already captured four Major titles - two Wimbledons, a French Open, and the US Open. As a result, he's won Grand Slams on all three surfaces: grass, hardcourt, and clay. The one title that has so far eluded the young Spaniard is the Australian Open, but most observers expect that to change in the not-too-distant future.

Coach Rick Macci, a consultant on the USTA Player Development Program in Boca Raton, Florida, shared his view on X. He cited "Pistol" Pete Sampras as an example of one of the game's all-time greats, who won multiple Majors but wasn't able to win on clay:

"What we see during the clay season just remember one of the best of the best Pete Sampras on the dirt his game did not impose hurt. Most of today's players are delivering one stop shopping more complete and on any surface they can compete. @carlos alcaraz"

Rick Macci is a USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) Master Professional and a seven-time USPTA Coach of the Year honoree. He's looked after five number-one-ranked players in addition to the Williams sisters, including Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Carlos Alcaraz represents a new breed of tennis player, proficient on all surfaces

It could be argued that Novak Djokovic ushered in the all-court era. His 23 Major titles have been spread across every surface - his least favorite being clay, and yet he's still managed three French Open titles. Rafael Nadal was very much a clay-court specialist, notching a record 14 French Opens, but he still managed two Grand Slams on both grass and hardcourt.

Roger Federer struggled on the dirt, although he did manage one French Open title in 2009. He brought an end to the era of the surface specialist. Before Federer, many of the game's legends had their favorite playing surface: Boris Becker only managed a semifinal at Roland Garros; Stefan Edberg and John McEnroe didn't win a clay-court Grand Slam; Bjorn Borg failed to win a hard-court Major.

John McEnroe suggested that he was a good clay-court player as a boy, but the scheduling of the tennis circuit in the 1970s and 1980s got in his way. He told Tennis365.com:

"When I grew up, I was actually better on clay and my best results were on clay. Then, as I became a professional, since the schedule was virtually year-round, the commitment it takes, it’s hard to walk and only play one tune-up event which is more or less what I was trying to do."

Carlos Alcaraz will defend his French Open title on the dirt at the end of this month. He plays Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Italian Open tomorrow, hoping to put down a marker towards his fifth Major title.

