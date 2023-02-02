Serena Williams says she has to repeatedly tell father Richard to stop pushing her into a Grand Slam comeback

Serena Williams will probably never stop having to face questions regarding the possibility of a return to the sport — from the media and fans alike. But if the American's words are anything to go by, she doesn't even have to leave home to find herself being pushed into a tennis comeback.

During a recent interview with CBS, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that father Rather Williams continues to push her into taking part in another Grand Slam or two.

The 41-year-old stated that she is having to repeatedly ask her father to stop pursuing her for a return.

"My dad is like, Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams. And I'm like, dad like please stop," she said.

Shifting the focus to the tennis court in her backyard, Serena Williams said she still envisions herself working hard and putting in the "grind" while simultaneously feeling a sense of "relief" when she looks at the court.

"In this particular tennis court, I see me out there, I see me training, I see me grinding. Oh I feel relief when I look at the court sometimes because I feel happy that i don't have to train for two hours a day," she said.

While Williams revealed that she did feel some pain when looking at her old pictures from various Grand Slams and other tournaments, she ruled out any comeback plans for the foreseeable future.

"I feel more pain just like looking at old pictures then I yeah, looking at all the pictures and championships or something like that," she added. "I'm like, oh I miss that, but It's hard to say, I would say no for now, no, because it's just, I've literally given my whole life to tennis and it's time for me to give my life to something else."

"King Richard was actually the truth"- Serena Williams on the biopic about her father Richard Williams

Serena Williams, Venus Williams and their father Richard Williams.

Serena Williams also briefly spoke about King Richard, the biopic about her father Richard Williams that traced the early life of her and her sister Venus and their foray into tennis.

The 23-time Major winner said the film showed her father Richard in a completely different light, adding that it was an incredible film that told the "truth".

"The light that that was the truth, King Richard [Richard Williams' biopic] was actually the truth. Out there. I thought it was such an incredible film," she stated.

