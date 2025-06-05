Serena Williams shares adorable glimpse of her & daughter Adira's late-night adventures as they battle jet lag in Berlin

Serena Williams recently gave fans an adorable glimpse of her time with her younger daughter Adira. The American enjoyed some late-night adventures in Berlin with the toddler as the duo battled the effects of jet lag.

Williams, alongside being one of the most successful tennis players of all time, is also a mother to two daughters. She welcomed her older daughter, Olympia, in 2017 with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. A few years later, after Williams' retirement, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira.

Recently, Serena Williams made the most of her trip to Berlin with her younger daughter. The American shared a video of herself on Instagram, roaming the corridors of her hotel with Adira, and wrote,

“Can you believe this little cutie @adiraohanian had me out at 1 A.M last night, hopping around the streets of Berlin? Jet lag is real.”

Since retiring from tennis, Williams has been open about her motherhood journey and often shares glimpses of her everyday life with her fans.

When Serena Williams shared how Adira reminds her of her younger self

Serena Williams is a proud mother, and she once revealed that at just two years old, Adira already reminded her of her own self from when she was younger. In a conversation with People Magazine in November 2024, the tennis star expressed her love for the toddler, saying,

“She's amazing. I just can't wait for people to see how amazing she is in her own way. And she's so special and she's so tough. She's just a tough little cookie. And she reminds me a lot of me in that aspect.”

Williams went on to add that being a younger sister herself, she had a ‘soft spot’ for Adira, and made sure that Olympia was nice to her little sister, saying,

“I have a little soft spot for the younger sister, so I'm like, ‘You go girl, you can do it too.’ And I love that. I’m like Olympia, ‘Make sure you share your toys. I know what it's like, I have to stick up for Adira.”

Outside of motherhood, Serena Williams has been busy exploring multiple new adventures since she hung up her racket. During her career on the courts, the American won 23 Grand Slams and was ranked No.1 in the world for 319 weeks. Since retiring, she has now turned her attention to her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and her makeup brand, Wyn Beauty.

