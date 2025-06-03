"I turned out OK" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends support to Harvard student after controversial comments

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supported a Harvard student with his own career story as the latter received backlash for being selected at the University after going test-optional and waiting at IHOP. Ohanian worked at Pizza Hut during his struggle days before becoming a global phenomenon in the entrepreneurial realm.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who started by making free websites for non-profit organizations, first pitched a food ordering app, MyMobileMenu, to the Y Combinator in 2005. He and his college roommate, Steve Huffman, later founded the online bulletin board, 'Reddit', which was valued between $10 million and $20 million when Conde Nast acquired it.

Though Ohanian stepped down from the board of directors in 2020, he continued his other business ventures, especially investing in start-ups and supporting women's sports. Now valued at $150 million, Ohanian reacted to X users slamming a student for getting into Harvard despite going 'Test Optional' and working as a waitress.

A fan shared details of students who scored enough but were rejected by the University, calling it an 'embarrassment'.

"I know 2 kids who graduated with a 5.0+ GPA and also had SAT's in the high 1500s and ACT's 35/36 who were denied acceptance into Harvard.Because they were the wrong gender or skin color.Harvard is an embarrassment."

Another fan suggested defunding Harvard for allowing the girl into its program.

"Defund Harvard. No company with any sense would hire her."

Another fan comment on the same lines read:

"This just proves the system rewards connections and tactics over true merit."

Serena Williams' husband, displeased by the reactions, shared how his time at Pizza Hut shaped his career moving forward.

"Everyone in the replies dunking on her for working as a waitress in IHOP would’ve rejected me, too, I guess, for working at a Pizza Hut through high school. Best work experience I got to prepare me as a CEO. I think I turned out OK."

Ohanian introduced the women-only track event, Athlos NYC, with his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, and will soon host the second edition.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, joined the investor board of Chelsea FC Women

Ohanian at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, largely invested in the new franchise of the National Women's Soccer League, Angel City FC, now the most-valued team in the NWSL. He recently acquired a position on the board of Chelsea FC Women, paying 26.5 million dollars for it. After joining the team that lifted its fifth WSL trophy in 2025, Ohanian shared the news on his X handle, writing:

"I’ve bet big on women’s sports before—and I’m doing it again. I'm proud to announce that I'm joining @ChelseaFCW as an investor and board member. I'm honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America's favorite @BarclaysWSL team and much, much more."

When not busy with entrepreneurial duties, the 42-year-old spends time with his family, often making pancakes and steak for his daughters. Olympia and Adira.

