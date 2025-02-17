Serena Williams shares concerning news from her girls' trip

Serena Williams was expecting to have a pleasant girls' trip with people close to her but, unfortunately for the retired WTA legend, an unforeseen situation prevented her from enjoying the event to its fullest potential. The athlete's vacation after the Super Bowl was affected by an unknown sickness.

The Grand Slam champion was looking to take a short break after making public appearances at both the Super Bowl and last year's edition of the U.S. Open. The latest stage in Serena Williams's career has been focused on business ventures and activities that could allow the athlete to build on the public view of tennis while remaining outside the courts. Her makeup brand, WYN Beauty, specializes in makeup "on the go", emphasizing the needs of people who require the same, especially athletes.

Serena Williams let the world know about what happened during her girls' trip thanks to a recent social media post. The trip Williams was a part of took place in the Bahamas, where the sports icon was seen alongside Valerie Vogt, Emma Thyn, and more relevant figures from all over the world.

Williams' 26-year-long tennis legacy includes a whopping 16 WTA 1000 championships. She won the last of these titles in the 2016 edition of the event in Rome.

Serena Williams makes waves with surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX performance

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Serena Williams continues to be in the headlines years after she stepped away from the tennis courts. The Grand Slam champion was recently seen during the Super Bowl LIX, where she was a part of Kendrick Lamar's viral musical performance.

To the beat of "Not Like Us", Williams gave the world something to talk about with her impressive dance moves and undeniable stage presence. Besides appearing in the Super Bowl, the WTA legend is currently busy with multiple business ventures.

Williams had one of the most impressive professional tennis careers of all time. The star's toughest rivals included Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova, and her own sister, Venus Williams. She managed to keep a positive win record against all of these players.

Williams eventually achieved twenty-three Grand Slam titles before retiring from professional tennis. The last of these achievements came in the form of the 2017 edition of the Australian Open, where the legend defeated her sister Venus in the final encounter of the tournament.

