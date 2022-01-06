Serena Williams shares photos with daughter Olympia, wishes she "could be a child forever"

While the rest of the tennis world has been focussed on Australia, Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a set of photos with her daughter Olympia Ohanian which sent her fans into a tizzy.

Serena has been spending time with her four-year-old daughter while recovering from injury. The American has taken to chronicling their escapades on social media as well, whether it be Olympia's training sessions or their morning routines.

Serena's latest Instagram post included four photos of the duo in various silly poses. Olympia looked far more animated than her mother, who seems to be content with only enjoying the sight of her daughter radiate her excitement.

Serena wondered how nice it would be to remain a child forever, passing the question on to her fans.

"Have you ever wished you could be a child forever 👩‍👦@olympiaohanian," Serena captioned the post on Instagram.

Serena WIlliams has not announced her comeback officially but has hinted at a return

Serena Williams has not played since her first round match at the 2021 Wimbledon

Serena Williams is currently enjoying her time away from the game, having announced her decision to pull out of the Australian Open 2022 late last year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion last played a game of competitive tennis at the the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

A hamstring injury sustained during the first round of the tournament forced the American to cut her season short. The 40-year-old was supposed to return to action at the 2022 Australian Open, but her recovery did not go according to plan.

Spells away from the game are nothing new for Serena, who has made it a habit of coming back stronger after every break. The last time she missed a Major prior to the 2021 US Open was when she skipped four Grand Slams, from the 2017 Roland Garros to the 2018 Australian Open.

At the time, Serena was pregnant with Olympia and won the 2017 Australian Open in addition to reaching the World No. 1 ranking.

Serena Williams = January 2017: Win Australian Open while 2 months pregnantSeptember 2017: Give birth to daughter Alexis Jr.July 2018: Reach Wimbledon final with chance to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.Serena Williams = January 2017: Win Australian Open while 2 months pregnantSeptember 2017: Give birth to daughter Alexis Jr.July 2018: Reach Wimbledon final with chance to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Serena Williams = 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/UaGWkW1gvJ

Since her return, Serena has not managed to add to her tally of 23 Grand Slams but the former World No. 1 has reached four finals and two semi-finals. Fans will expect more of the same from the current World No. 41 when she makes a return to the WTA tour.

While there hasn't been an official announcement from her camp, Williams recently hinted at a return on her coach Patrick Mouratoglou's Instagram post.

