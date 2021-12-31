Watch: Serena Williams shares video of daughter Olympia dancing 

Serena Williams recently took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter Olympia Ohanian dancing for her mother as part of her morning routine. The pair can be seen wearing matching outfits, much to the amusement of fans.

"My morning 🤣" Serena captioned the post.

The former World No. 1 is currently on the sidelines, recovering from an injury that has kept her out of action for the past six months. Williams has been spending her downtime with Olympia, and the mother-daughter duo have been regularly spotted having fun.

This latest video captures a delighted Serena Williams watching Olympia dance. Williams even jokes that Olympia has enough charisma for the both of them.

"I don't need to be in the camera," Serena said to her daughter Olympia. "You got too much pizzazz, girl."

The 40-year-old is at her home in Florida for the Christmas holidays, where she has been spending time with older sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams still in pursuit of 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams at 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams is still on the quest for her 24th Grand Slam title. The American has been stuck on 23 for the past four years. Her last Major came at the 2017 Australian Open, where she defeated sister Venus Williams in the final.

The World No. 41 has come agonizingly close to a record 24th Slam four times since then, reaching the final at Wimbledon in 2018 and and the US Open in 2019. She was thwarted in each of her four attempts by four different players - Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury at this year's Wimbledon that forced her to retire from her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She did not play at the US Open either, and forfeited the rest of the year.

Williams was expecting to be fit in time for the 2022 Australian Open. Unfortunately, her recovery process did not go according to plan. In December, she announced that she was pulling out of the tournament on the advice of her medical team.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," Serena said.

At the moment, Serena Williams is one short of Margaret Court for the most number of Grand Slam titles. The Australian won 11 Majors in the Open Era, in addition to the 13 she won as an amateur.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala