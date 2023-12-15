Serena Williams showcases baking talent by making homemade cherry pie 

Serena Williams is not only a champion on the court but also off the court. Needless to say, she likes to flaunt her art in the kitchen too as she has recently shared a clip of a cherry pie she baked.

Serena Williams has been enjoying some quality time with her family after announcing her retirement from professional tennis in September 2022. She has also been exploring her hobbies and passions, such as fashion, art, and cooking. Williams has often posted pictures and videos of her culinary creations, ranging from salads and cakes to cookies.

Williams is not the only one in her family who has a flair for cooking. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, makes artistic pancakes for their daughter, Olympia, for breakfast.

Ohanian has often shared his pancake art on Instagram, showing off his skills that make his daughter smile. He has made pancakes in the shape of animals, flowers, cartoon characters, and even Williams' face.

Williams posted the clip of her freshly baked cherry pie on her Instagram story on Thursday, December 14.

Serena Williams reveals how she juggles being a mom and an investor

Serena Williams recently shared a video of her hectic day in life as a mom, an athlete, and a venture capitalist. The video, which was posted by her VC firm on Instagram, shows Williams switching between online meetings, assessing new startups, and looking after her baby daughter, Adira River.

Williams founded her venture capital firm in 2014 to invest in companies that support diverse leadership. She has invested in more than 50 startups, spanning various industries such as health and wellness, e-commerce, and education. The 42-year-old also runs her clothing line, S by Serena, and a jewelry brand, Serena Williams Jewelry.

The video captures how Williams manages her professional and home duties while working from home. She can be seen wearing a baby wrap carrier, and cuddling her daughter as she participates in various video calls with her team.

In the video, Williams can be seen apologizing to her colleagues for not being able to show her face, saying:

"Sorry, I can’t join on camera today. I’m literally like shaking this one [Adira River] to sleep." The video then shows Williams holding and rocking her baby girl, who naps peacefully in a wrap carrier.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then evaluates a new prospective investment and does internal check-ins on the current portfolio. She finishes the video with a call with the SV team.

"We are super excited to give you a behind the scenes look at a work day in the life with our amazing GP @serenawillams!" Williams wrote on Instagram.

