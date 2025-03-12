Serena Williams showcases how quickly her mood can change: From glammed up selfie to munching on snack in her car

Serena Williams recently shared two moments featuring her contrasting moods. Funnily enough, it only took three minutes for the former WTA No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion's mood to shift from a gloomy one to a rather happy one, and the swift transformation had to do with a snack.

On Tuesday, March 11, Williams posted three Instagram Stories. The first post featured a selfie of the 43-year-old sitting inside her car with the seatbelt strapped. Despite being glammed up, the expression on her face in this post suggested that she wasn't having the best of days, as she looked outside the car window appearing dejected.

Williams' first Instagram Story dated March 11, 2025 (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

The second post only consisted of a written caption on a colorful background.

"3 minutes later...," Williams captioned the post.

Williams' second Instagram Story dated March 11, 2025 (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

In the very next post, Serena Williams' mood had completely changed, as she voraciously munched on a snack. While she didn't specifically reveal what snack she was having, it appeared to be a taco.

Williams' third Instagram Story dated March 11, 2025 (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

In 2016, Williams had laid bare her love for tacos in a candid interview ahead of her US Open campaign that year.

"I think that's where my love for tacos comes from" - Serena Williams reflected on origins of her taco obsession in 2016

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Before kickstarting her 2016 US Open campaign, Serena Williams spoke up about her "love for tacos" in an interview with USA TODAY. Williams opined that growing up in Compton surrounded by Mexican families contributed immensely towards her enduring passion for the snack.

"I’m from Compton and there is a big mixture of cultures there. I grew up next to all of these Mexican families and we were close with them when I was little, we were friends. I think that’s where my love for tacos comes from," Williams said.

In November last year, the 23-time singles Grand Slam winner, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, were interviewed by Lingo. During the interview, Reddit co-founder Ohanian revealed that Williams had once prepared tacos for him, and he was bowled over by how good they were.

"My favorite meal that you cook is the one that you seduced me with. It was tacos. That was the first meal you ever made for me. You brought out some tremendous tacos," Ohanian said.

Williams retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, and since then, she has devoted her time to her family and business ventures.

