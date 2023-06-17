Former tennis player and fashion icon Serena Williams has shown that she can pull off any look with confidence and style. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently wore a pair of pink Crocs for a night out in Bologna, Italy, with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis legend shared a picture of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram account on Friday, June 16. She captioned the post:

“A night out in Bologna with some comfortable shoes and @alexisohanian.”

Williams has always been vocal about her passion for fashion and her desire to express herself through her clothing choices. She has also launched her own clothing line, S by Serena, which aims to empower women of all shapes and sizes.

Williams and Crocs had earlier collaborated for the Serena Embellish Flip collection, which features glittery straps and a comfortable footbed.

Williams is not the only celebrity who loves Crocs. Other stars who have been spotted wearing the divisive footwear include Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Drew Barrymore.

Serena Williams watches sister Venus’ return to action at Libema Open 2023

Venus Williams in 2023 ASB Women's Classic: Day 1

Serena Williams recently showed up to support her sister Venus, who was making her comeback at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Venus had been out of action for months due to a hamstring injury that she suffered at the ASB Classic in January. She returned to the tour on June 13 via a wild card entry into the Libema Open.

The 42-year-old faced Celine Naef, a 17-year-old Swiss wildcard who was playing her first WTA match and her first match on grass, in the first round. Serena Williams, who retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open and is pregnant with her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, was in the stands to cheer for her sister.

Serena and her family had been traveling around Europe before she joined Venus at the Libema Open in Rosemalen, Netherlands.

Venus Williams, who had never played at the Libema Open before, expressed her enthusiasm about playing at the current edition of the event. She also said that it was her first match on grass in a year.

“This is my first time here. And the first times are always special! This is the first time I’ve played on grass in a year,” Venus Williams said before the tournament.

Venus, though, could not overcome her young opponent at the Libema Open. Celine Naef staged a remarkable comeback and won the match.

Venus won the first set, and had a break lead in the second set, but lost it and went down 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. The American will play next at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

