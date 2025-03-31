Serena Williams snubs others NFL teams to show loyalty to her & Venus Williams-owned Miami Dolphins

Serena Williams recently snubbed all the other National Football League (NFL) teams and displayed her loyalty to the Miami Dolphins. Williams co-owns the American football team with her sister Venus Williams.

The Williams sisters acquired a minority ownership stake in the Dolphins in 2009 when team owner Stephen Ross sold shares to them and several other celebrities like Jimmy Buffett, Gloria Estefan, and Emilio Estefan among others. This move made the Williams sisters the first Black women to become team owners in the NFL

Recently, Serena Williams took to social media to share a video showcasing her allegiance to the Miami Dolphins. In the video, the former World No.1 can be seen standing in front of the helmets of all NFL teams and there she made it clear that the Dolphins is the only team who holds a special place in her heart.

"Alright guys! There's only one helmet after my heart and we all know it belongs to the Phins Up. Phins Up!" Williams said.

Screen grab of Serena Williams' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@serenawilliams]

Serena William finished her career with 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, which includes 23 singles Grand Slam title, 14 doubles, which she won alongside Venus Williams, and two mixed doubles titles. She was also ranked World No.1 in the WTA ranking in both singles and doubles.

What other sports teams does Serena Williams own alongside the Miami Dolphins?

Serena Williams pictured speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

In addition to her ownership of the Miami Dolphins, Serena Williams co-owns several other sports teams . She owns a women's soccer team, a basketball team, and even a golf team

Williams, along with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, their eldest daughter, and a host of other celebrities, co-own Angel City F.C, which is an American professional soccer team is based in Los Angeles, California, and the team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) .

The former World No.1, along with her sister Venus Williams, Ohanian, and Olympia, also co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). The team is part of the Tomorrows Golf League (TGL), which was founded by golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour

In March 2025, Serena Williams acquired an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team. The team competes in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) .

Speaking about being a new owner of the Toronto Tempo, Williams said:

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.” [via Toronto Tempo]

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 after competing at the US Open where she defeated Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first and second rounds, respectively, before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

