Serena Williams was spotted in the crowd supporting her older sister Venus Williams as she commenced her comeback at the Libema Open in Netherlands.

Venus spent six months on sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury at the ASB Classic in January. She marked her on-tour return on June 13 by accepting a main draw wild card at the Libema Open.

The 42-year-old took on Switzerland’s Celine Naef, who is 25 years younger than her, in the opening round. In attendance was the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s sister Serena Williams, who cheered for her from the stands.

While Venus Williams, who turned pro in 1994, is still playing, Serena Williams put a stop to her competitive ambitions at the 2022 US Open. The 41-year-old has since announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The couple, alongside their five-year-old daughter Olympia were recently seen touring around Europe. Serena then joined her older sister at the Libema Open in Rosemalen, Netherlands.

Venus Williams, who had never competed in the Libema Open before, indicated her excitement to compete at the ongoing edition of the Dutch event. She also added that it marked her first match on grass in a year.

"It's my first time here. And first times are always special! It's the first time I've played on grass in a year," Venus Williams said ahead of the tournament.

"No one is happier to be here than I am."

Despite her best efforts, however, the seven-time Slam winner found herself on the losing side against her 17-year-old opponent at the Libema Open. Celine Naef, contesting her first ever WTA main-draw match and first ever match on grass, secured an admirable comeback victory.

Venus managed to clinch the opener, and led by a break in the second set, but eventually lost the lead and went down 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2. The American will next be seen at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

"When Serena Williams retired I retired from doubles as well" – Venus Williams

The Williams sisters at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams recently spoke about her doubles partnership with Serena Williams while answering questions posed by fans on social media. The American was asked if she will be willing to take part in doubles matches alongside Serena Williams in the future.

Venus, however, stated that the sister duo had enjoyed the zenith of their careers together. The 42-year-old confessed that with the 23-time Slam winner retiring, she had also retired from doubles.

"When Serena retired, I retired from doubles as well. When you have Serena Williams as a partner you have seen the glory at the mountaintop, you can't go any higher! Sorry I don't have better news," Venus wrote on Instagram in response to the question.

The Williams sisters reach the top not only in singles, but enjoyed immense success in doubles as well. They lifted an impressive 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles together. The American pair also claimed a hat-trick of Olympic gold medals in women’s doubles in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

