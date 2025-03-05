Serena Williams can't stop smiling as she sports 'Greatest Mama' t-shirt while posing with husband Alexis Ohanian at LAGC match

Serena Williams was all smiles as she posed with her husband Alexis Ohanian during their golf team, Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) match. Williams, often dubbed the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), wore an iconic 'Greatest Mama of All Time' t-shirt.

On Monday, March 3, LAGC took on The Bay Golf Club in their final league game. Bay was undefeated while the LAGC had one loss on their record. They were set to add another loss as they were trailing 0-3 but mounted a huge comeback to win 5-3 and inflict Bay's first defeat.

On the match day, Williams, a mother of two daughters, wore an iconic 'Greatest Mama of All Time' t-shirt. The LAGC's official Instagram account shared a story of Williams and Ohanian posing, calling them the 'iconic duo.' Later, the Reddit co-founder reshared the story.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story. (Instagram @alexisohanian)

LAGC's win helped them secure the top spot in the league. The Bay earned the second spot, while Atlanta Drive and New York Golf Club settled for the third and fourth spots, respectively.

"Another piece of the legacy I’m building" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his views on owning LAGC

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: LA v JUP - Source: Getty

In June 2023, Los Angeles Golf Club became the first confirmed franchise of the TGL, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, among others. LAGC is co-owned by Serena Williams and her family, including her husband, daughters (Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1), and sister Venus Williams.

In a statement in 2023, Williams' husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, shared his views on co-owning the franchise.

"To wit, my wife Serena and I have enjoyed as Olympia’s taken a liking to golf, so I’m proud to announce that they’re both owners in this club as well — as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I’m building for my family and I hope this team can become a part of many families’ lives, too," he said, via TGLGolf.com.

Less than two years later, LAGC has now qualified as the top seed team in the inaugural edition of the TGL. In the playoffs, scheduled to begin on March 17, LAGC will take on New York Golf Club, while The Bay will take on Atlanta Drive.

The winner of these one-off matches will take on each other in a three-match series final.

