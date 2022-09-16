"Many will remember him primarily as a nice person" - Swiss Davis Cup captain on what truly made Roger Federer the best

Severin Luthi, Roger Federer's long-time coach, revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion will primarily be remembered for being a nice person.

Federer announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from professional tennis at the end of the Laver Cup next week.

In a chat with journalist Simon Graf, Luthi focused on the personality of the Swiss great, something he considered to be Federer's greatest legacy.

"I think many will remember him primarily as a nice person. That's more important than if you won one title more or less. His kindness and, and how he behaved towards the other players. Roger has contributed to the fact that players treat each other with more respect," said Luthi.

The Swiss Davis Cup captain reiterated how Federer always talks to everyone in the dressing room and is positive that he won't turn his back on tennis.

"He talks to everyone in the dressing room. It doesn't matter who it is. He's all about the person. Sure, his successes won't be forgotten soon. But I think the human aspect is even more important. What I also find very positive: knowing he won't turn his back on tennis," he added.

Roger Federer thanks his coaching team in retirement speech

Roger Federer during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon 2022

In his retirement speech, Roger Federer thanked each and every member of his coaching team, especially Severin Luthi, who he said was "always there for me."

"I really want to thank my amazing team, Ivan (Ljubicic, ed.), Dani (Troxler), Roland (Biedert) and especially Seve (Lüthi) and Pierre (Paganini) who gave me the best advice and were always there for me. Also Tony (Godsick) who has creatively led my business for over 17 years. You are all amazing and I loved every minute with you," said the Swiss.

He also thanked his wife, Mirka, as well as his parents and sister for their unconditional support throughout the years.

I especially want to thank my wonderful wife Mirka who lived with me every minute. She warmed me up before the Finals, watched countless games despite being eight months pregnant, and put up with my goofy side for over 20 years," he said.

"My thanks and appreciation also go to my loving parents and my dear sister, without whom nothing would be possible," he added.

