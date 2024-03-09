"Shame it's not the same for myself" - WTA accused of discrimination by Tara Moore as Simona Halep earns Miami wildcard after doping scandal

Tara Moore, a former British tennis player, recently called out the WTA in light of Simona Halep receiving a wildcard for the Miami Open.

Moore tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and boldenone after the 2022 Bogota Open in April 2022. The Briton maintains that she did not consume the banned substance knowingly. In December 2023, The ITIA ruled that the banned substance was in contaminated meat that she consumed and was hence allowed to compete again.

Halep, who also recently appealed and overturned her ban from tennis due to a doping incident, recently revealed on her social media that she had received a wildcard to compete in the 2024 Miami Open.

"I'm thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen! Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!," Halep wrote on her Instagram.

Moore reposted the announcement on X and congratulated Halep for being able to re-enter the sport with ease. She also criticized the WTA for the lack of support from WTA on her doping case. Moore suggested that there be a rule to let players who are found not guilty use a protective ranking.

"Great that @Simona_Halep is able to get back onto her feet so quickly. Shame it’s not the same for myself and other players who have been exonerated that aren’t so high on the totem pole. WTA need a rule That if a player is found with NO FAULT OR NEGLIGENCE AT ALL they should at least be given a protective," she wrote on X. "Not even a welcome back email or even a cursory ‘here’s the membership for the rest of the year you didn’t get to play when you were falsely accused’ it’s just disheartening."

Simona Halep returns to tennis after a year and a half away

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep last played at the 2022 US Open, where she lost to Daria Snigur in the first round 2-6, 6-0, 4-6. The Romanian won her last title at the 2022 Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 title, defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia. On her way to the final, she defeated Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai, Jil Teichmann, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Later that month the Romania won the first-round match at the 2022 Cincinnati Open but gave a walkover in the second round due to a thigh injury. After the US Open, the Romanian underwent a nose surgery, rendering her unable to compete for the rest of the season.

Halep will return to Miami Open, where she reached the semifinals twice in 2015 and 2019, and a quarterfinals appearance in 2016 and 2017.