"Shame they didn't show it” – Iga Swiatek gutted about Netflix's Break Point snubbing her Krakow charity event for Ukraine despite filming it

Iga Swiatek recently expressed her disappointment over the fact that her charity event for Ukraine last year was not included in the Netflix show Break Point despite being filmed.

During the press conference after her win over Danielle Collins at the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek was asked to speak about Break Point and if she was filmed during her charity event 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine' in Krakow, Poland.

"Yeah! They did [film]. Honestly, I wasn't one of these players that agreed to everything, because I didn't want the crew to kind of be, I don't know, at my house or, you know, shooting with my family a lot," she replied.

Swiatek further touched on the discomfort she felt while talking to her sister in front of a camera.

"But I showed a little bit of, like, my private life. We showed, like, few things with my sister. It's hard to have a normal conversation with your sibling in front of the cameras. That's why I also thought that it's kind of maybe I'm not ready for things like that yet," she said.

The World No. 1 also voiced her dissatisfaction that the charity event was recorded but not included in any episode of the show.

"They were in Krakow, and I think the atmosphere there was so great that it would be worth it to show it and also, you know, the other side of the kind of involvement that some players have with helping Ukrainians and Ukraine. So, yeah, it's shame that they didn't show it, but maybe it's better to ask them why," Iga Swiatek added.

The four-time Grand Slam winner organized the event last year to raise money for Ukrainians affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Swiatek, Agnieszka Radwanska, Martin Pawelski, and Sergiy Stakhovsky contributed to the cause by playing an exhibition match while pregnant Elina Svitolina participated as the chair umpire.

"Weird watching myself on this big TV Show" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

During the same press conference at the Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek mentioned that watching herself on a screen was a strange experience.

"It was kind of weird watching myself on this big TV show. But, yeah, for me, the whole experience was really nice and I learned a lot," she said.

The Pole admitted to not being comfortable in front of the camera and joked that she needed to improve her acting skills.

"I also learned that I'm not 100% comfortable with cameras following me around, so I still need to kind of focus on my stuff, and maybe in the future I'm going to be more ready to take more of this responsibility on my shoulders," said Swiatek.

Netflix partnered with the ATP and WTA to produce Break Point. The streaming services filmed tennis players during the Grand Slams and other related tournaments.

The first season featured players including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and others.