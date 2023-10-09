Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 7

Day 7 of the 2023 Shanghai Masters will mark the beginning of the men's fourth round matches in singles.

American sensation Ben Shelton's showdown against the in-form Jannik Sinner will be the must-see match of the day. The 21-year old will be eyeing a maiden quarterfinal spot at the Masters level, but will need to get past the talented Italian.

With seeded players falling with each passing day, Casper Ruud has emerged as one of the survivors. He has done quite well to make it to this stage, but advancing further will boost his odds of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The Norwegian will play against Fabian Maroszan.

Sebastian Korda and Hubert Hurkacz are the other two players who'll contest their respective fourth round matches in singles. Players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie and Andrey Rublev will also be in action on Tuesday, albeit in doubles.

On that note, let us look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters:

Schedule for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (8) Casper Ruud vs Fabian Maroszan

Followed by: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (26) Sebastian Korda

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton

Followed by: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhizhen Zhang

Show Court 3

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (6) Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Sadio Doumbia/Fabian Reboul

Followed by: (3) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Rinky Hijikata/Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Alex de Minaur/Max Purcell vs Robin Hasse/Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs (4) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Shanghai Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 12:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 7 of the Shanghai Masters are below:

Country Date Start time USA October 10, 2023 12:30 am ET Canada October 10, 2023 12:30 am ET UK October 10, 2023 5:30 am BST India October 10, 2023 10:00 am IST