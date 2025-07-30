"She doesn't care" - Mirra Andreeva reveals how her coach Conchita Martinez is planning to ditch her for Katy Perry in hilarious fashion

Rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva has shared her thoughts on her Spanish coach, Conchita Martinez's, willingness to attend Katy Perry's concert on the same day of her first match at the 2025 Canadian Open. The 18-year-old further reflected that she would look forward to attending the singer's concert herself if her schedule allows.

The younger sibling of notable professional player Erika Andreeva was set to face Canadian star Bianca Andreescu; however, Andreescu withdrew from the match due to her ankle injury. Mirra Andreeva is currently ranked No. 5 in the world and has advanced to the third round of the Canadian Open, having received a walkover and a bye in the first round as a seeded player.

The Krasnoyarsk, Russia, native recently shared lightheartedly that her coach, Conchita Martinez, would drop her attendance for her first match to watch Katy Perry's concert live. The acclaimed singer is on her 'The Lifetimes Tour', which will be from April 23 to December 7, 2025, covering multiple countries. In Canada, she would perform from July 22 to August 6, 2025.

"I heard that she would perform here like one week before the tournament started, so I got super excited. Then I found out that she's performing on Thursday I think, and that would be the day when I would play a match," she shared [via Newsbreak].

She continued,

"So I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to go, but Conchita told me that she's going to go anyway. Either she goes alone or with me. She doesn't really care. I would be super excited to see her live, but we're going to see with scheduling and, yeah, we're going to see if I'm able to go or no."

At such a young age, Mirra Andreeva has impressively announced her arrival in the tennis world. She has won three WTA Tour singles titles and reached the quarter-final round of the 2025 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva becomes the youngest to reach Wimbledon's quarter-finals since 2007

Mirra Andreeva at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Talented Russian Mirra Andreeva entered the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as the seventh seed and surpassed four players to reach the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by the Swiss player, Belinda Bencic.

Her notable efforts at the grass tournament made her the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals in 18 years. She also became the 2025 Indian Wells women's singles champion by defeating current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Last year at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she clinched a silver medal with her doubles partner Diana Shnaider.

