"She'd have loved being a grandma twice" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wishes his late mother Anke on Mother's Day

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, honored his late mother, Anke Ohanian, on Mother's Day.

Anke Ohanian was a pharmacy technician and volunteer who was born in the city of Hamburg in her native Germany. In 1974, Anke met Alexis Ohanian's father Chris J. Ohanian in Ireland and they eventually moved to the United States, where they tied the knot in 1980.

Anke's passion for helping others extended beyond her work as a pharmacist. She volunteered her time at Howard County public schools and animal welfare societies. Additionally, she worked at Howard County General Hospital as a pharmacist for over two decades.

In 2005, Anke was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. She passed away in March 2008 at the age of 54 in her home in Columbia, Maryland.

On Sunday, May 14, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to honor his late mother on Mother's Day. He shared a heartwarming photo of himself as a child with Anke, as well as a picture of the plaque from the chair he dedicated to the University of Virginia in her memory.

In his touching tribute, Ohanian expressed his hope that his mother would be proud of his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776). He also shared that she would have adored being a grandmother twice.

"Love your mama every day! After I sold @Reddit, my mom passed, + I had enough to dedicate a chair at @UVA for her (Front of the class! Where she'd have sat if she'd gone to college). I think she'd be so excited for the @776Foundation + she'd have LOVED being a grandma (2x!)," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams set to welcome 2nd child with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are all set to welcome their second child. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Ohanian announced the exciting news on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

Williams also shared some heartwarming photos on Instagram.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Ohanian also made the exciting announcement on his social media. He went on to express that their first daughter, Olympia, would make an exceptional big sister, as she had been eagerly requesting a sibling for quite some time.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

