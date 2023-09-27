British television personality Piers Morgan hitting out at Emma Raducanu over her women empowerment campaign has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

In her role as HSBC's global brand ambassador, Raducanu starred in a commercial promoting the bank's Financial Health Strategy initiative. In an effort to inspire young girls, the Brit read out Emma Dodd's 'Fairer Tales,' which reimagines Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Rapunzel as successful businesswomen.

"So in the end, the princesses didn’t need a prince to save them. They set up their own businesses, saved their money and spent it very wisely," Raducanu said in the advert.

Piers Morgan, though, was quick to voice his displeasure with the campaign, which he described as "helplessly woke and absurd." He also sarcastically pointed out that Emma Raducanu had received crucial support from several men throughout her career, including her father, Ian.

"Of course, we all know, the best way to improve the aspirations of women is by trashing men. As Emma said, women don’t need men at all. She certainly didn’t need men to get to where she is today… except from her father, who manages her career and her five coaches who are all male," he said on his talk show.

"Then there is her agent Max Eisenbud who is very, very good at maximising her income… despite the fact he is a man," he added.

Morgan also accused the Brit of dedicating too much time to her endorsement deals instead of prioritizing her tennis career, adding that she hasn't won anything of note since her triumph at the 2021 US Open.

"As a man, here are some words of advice for you, Emma. I think she’s great and when she won the US Open it was amazing, but she hasn’t won a shoebox since then.

"I think she’s spending too much time on this commercial stuff and not on the court. That’s my view as a man. Take it or leave it," he said.

Several fans agreed with Morgans' remarks and aired their grievances with Raducanu.

"AND she ditched the coach who helped her win the US Open, and it's been downhill ever since - won nothing ...," a fan commented.

"Her coaches should quit. The issue is that men never push back to this nonsense," another fan chimed in.

Other fans, though, jumped to the 20-year-old's defense and criticized Morgan for his comments.

"Yet another woman for you to pick on. Your poor daughter. What a great example you are," a fan posted.

"That’s not what she said and you know it, it’s a bit weird that you want women to be financially dependent on men," another user shared.

Emma Raducanu: "I wouldn't say I'm a lavish spender; my parents taught me the value of money"

Emma Raducanu

In a recent interview, Emma Raducanu discussed how her parents instilled in her a strong sense of financial responsibility. She added that how that upbringing has influenced her approach to managing her substantial earnings.

"I wouldn’t say I’m a lavish spender. My parents really taught me about the value of money and not to spend or splurge, and that’s become really useful for me growing up," Emma Raducanu told The Times.

Last week, the Brit announced that she would make her return to the tour in 2024. The 20-year-old has has been on the sidelines since undergoing surgeries to her wrists and ankle in May.

In other news, Raducanu recently made an appearance at Dior's Spring 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her impeccable style in an elegant black and white dress.