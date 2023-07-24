"She is the GOAT" - Chris Evert awestruck by wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer's success

Chris Evert was taken aback by the success of wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer, who was recently inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Esther Vergeer left an incredible mark on wheelchair tennis, amassing staggering achievements throughout her career. Her remarkable accomplishments continue to inspire and shape the future of wheelchair tennis.

Her achievements will now be on display in perpetuity, as she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday during a 45-minute ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

Vergeer is a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion and a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist. She topped the world rankings for 668 weeks between 2000 and 2013, winning 470 consecutive singles matches. She also won 96% of her singles matches and 136 doubles titles in total.

Chris Evert praised the Dutch sensation on Twitter for her legendary success, writing that she is the GOAT (greatest of all time):

"Wow! SHE is the GOAT!" the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

"Cancer changed my perspective on life" - Chris Evert

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic.

Almost a year after tennis legend Chris Evert announced she had Stage 1C ovarian cancer, the 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed in 2023 that she is cancer-free.

Evert was able to detect her cancer early on thanks to the genetic map left by her sister Jeanne. Doctors discovered Evert had the BRCA-1 variant, which her sister also had. Six chemotherapy treatments later, the American no longer has ovarian cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner wrote a first-person essay for Eurosport, stating that cancer changed her perspective on life. The disease taught her that the most important thing is to be at peace with herself while also being of service to others.

"Cancer changed my perspective on life. Tennis has given me so much: I've been a player, I've been a coach, I've been a commentator, I've been a leader in the tennis world, but your health is the most important thing. I’ve realised two things: first, I want to take care of myself the best I can. I've had many stages in my life: tennis and then raising my sons, but now, it's more spiritual," Evert wrote.

"Cancer makes you reflect on your life, and when you're going through something like this, you realise the importance of coming to peace with yourself because, you know what? You are all you have. You also realise how important it is to be of service to others. That makes me happy," she added.