Stefanos Tsitsipas recently discussed his girlfriend Paula Badosa’s chances of competing in the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Paula Badosa has been missing from action since her Italian Open quarterfinal exit in May. The Spaniard suffered a spinal stress fracture during her campaign in Rome, which forced her to pull out of the French Open. It is worth noting that, owing to a right thigh injury, the former World No. 2 missed out on this year’s Australian Open as well.

During her recent practice sessions on grasscourts, Badosa was seen wearing a spinal bracing as a precaution, indicating that her spinal injury has yet to heal completely.

“Slowly getting better and stating to do some workouts. Having everyday treatment for hours and trying my best to try to get to Wimbledon on minimum conditions. I’m really missing it a lot, luckily having the best people around me -- that helps me,” she said on social media earlier this month.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion’s boyfriend, World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, recently shared his opinion on her chances at Wimbledon. He stated that, while there is uncertainty looming over Badosa’s appearance at SW19, she is determined and it would come as no surprise to him if she plays.

“It is a question for Paula. But if she had to say something, she has a lot of determination. She won't surprise me if she plays,” Tsitsipas said, as per AS.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa made their relationship public earlier this month. The two have been very public in their support for each other ever since.

The Greek was recently accompanied by the Spaniard during his appearance at the Mallorca Championships, where he was the defending champion. The former World No. 3, however, failed to defend his title, as he lost his opening match against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

He will thus be heading into Wimbledon on the back of three losses and a solitary win on the grasscourt this season.

How Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have fared at Wimbledon

Paula Badosa at the SW19 in 2022

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both failed to reach the deeper stages of Wimbledon so far in their careers.

The Spaniard, however, has made it to the second week at SW19 in her previous two attempts. In 2022, Badosa crashed out with a loss to former champion Simona Halep in the fourth round. In 2021, she was handed a fourth-round defeat by 2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova.

Similarly, Stefanos Tsitsipas’ best Wimbledon result has been a fourth-round appearance in 2018, where he bowed out against John Isner. In the 2022 edition, the two-time Grand Slam finalist reached the third round but was toppled by eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios in a four-set battle.

Tsitsipas will contest the upcoming edition as the tournament's fifth seed. Meanwhile, World No. 34 Paula Badosa will enter the tournament unseeded this year.

