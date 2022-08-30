"She made quite a few funny comments when we were playing doubles together, sort of jokes that I wasn't really expecting" - Andy Murray recalls Serena Williams' funny side

Serena Williams' farewell tournament at the 2022 US Open has given fans and fellow players plenty of opportunities to reminisce over the tennis legend's long and illustrious career.

While many have recalled her on-court achievements and memorable moments on the tennis court, there have been a few who share a closer relationship with Williams and gave an insight into the lesser talked-about side of the American's life.

Former men's No. 1 Andy Murray, in one such instance, spoke about Williams' funny side. On being asked to share something interesting about the 23-time Major winner during his post-match press conference, Murray, who played doubles with Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, said she made plenty of funny comments to ease out their equation — something the Brit said he wasn't expecting.

Murray went on to say that WIlliams' sense of humor and easy-going personality helped ease some of the pressure that he was feeling after playing his home Slam following an injury lay-off.

"Yeah, she made quite a few funny comments when we were playing doubles together, actually, sort of jokes that I wasn't really expecting," Murray said. "I didn't know her particularly well. I mean, we had spoken to each other and stuff obviously before we went out to play mixed, but I didn't know her that well."

"That was something that was actually, it was really nice for me, because I was nervous playing with her, obviously," he continued. "I hadn't played loads in the buildup to it. Yeah, the fact that she was, I felt like she had a good sense of humor, anyway, and cracked a few jokes certainly early in the partnership helped me quite a lot."

"She's obviously had a massive impact on the sport" - Andy Murray on Serena Williams

Shifting his focus to Serena Williams' legacy, Andy Murray said the American has had a huge impact on the sport. The Brit said that the American, along with sister Venus Williams, had accomplished something "remarkable" — and something that was unlikely to be repeated.

Murray added that after her impending retirement, Serena Williams will go down as "one of the best," if not "the" best women's player in the game.

"I mean, I have spoken about this, I'm sure all of the players have been asked about it the last few weeks a bunch, but, yeah, what she's done, her achievements in the sport, obviously incredible. She will go down as one of the best tennis players to have ever played, if not "the" best on the women's side."

"You know, I think also what her and Venus have done is, when you combine the two, is even more remarkable, really," he added. "And probably unlikely we will see something like that again from two sisters. I think it's really cool that they are playing doubles together. I think that will be really nice. But, yeah, she's obviously had a massive impact on the sport."

