Shuai Zhang has now lost 18 matches in a row and set the record for most consecutive losses on the WTA Tour.

With her loss to Mai Hontama in the first-round match at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters Zhang broke the previous record of 17 straight losses set by Arantxa Rus.

Rus lost 17 straight matches from August 2012 at the Dallas Open to Wimbledon in 2013. She finally won a match in July 2013 at Bad Gastein 2013 to Maria Teresa Torro Flor. The Dutch is tied with Sandy Collins of USA who lost 17 matches from 1984-87.

Zhang last won a WTA-level match on January 31, 2023, against Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-2 at the 2023 Lyon Open. These series of losses have seen her ranking nosedive from her best ranking of World No. 22 in January 2023 to her current ranking of 713.

Expand Tweet

The Chinese's losing streak began when she lost in the second round at the Lyon Open to Maryna Zanevska. She then failed to win a tour-level match at the Middle-Eastern swing( Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Open), American swing( Indian Wells Masters, Charleston Open), and European swing ( Strasbourg Open, French Open, Nottingham Open, Birmingham Open, Eastbourne Open, Wimbledon, Budapest Open, Warsaw Open, Prague Open, Montreal Open).

Her losses followed her in 2024 as well, as she could not win her first two matches of the season at the Dubai Open and Indian Wells Masters.

Shuai Zhang's losing streak

Shuai Zhang's losing streak

Shuai Zhang's losing streak

Shuai Zhang's Doubles Career

Shuai Zhang(R) and Luisa Stefani pose with their Abu Dhabi Open trophy

Zhang has had a successful doubles career. The Chinese has won two Grand Slams along with partner Samantha Stosur, the 2019 Australian Open defeating Tímea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic and the 2021 US Open defeating the American pair of Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.

She also reached the final at Wimbledon 2022 and the semifinal at the 2018 US Open and Wimbledon 2023, as well as the quarterfinals at 2012 and 2017 US Open along with Wimbledon 2019.

Zhang also has four appearances in the semifinals at Grand Slam tournaments in the mixed doubles category as well.

She has also won the 2021 Cincinnati Masters. The Chinese reached the final at the 2019 Miami Masters along with a semi-final appearance at the 2022 Madrid Open. She also has seven appearances in quarterfinals at various WTA 1000 events.

In 2022, Zhang reached her best ranking of World No. 2. Currently she is ranked World No. 68.