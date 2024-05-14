The main draw wildcards for the 2024 French Open have been announced, revealing the surprise omission of Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki. Six of the eight wildcards in the women's singles category went to Frenchwomen, with the other two going to Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) and Sascha Vickery (United States).

Raducanu has an entry ranking of World No. 103 on the entry list and is No. 5 on the main draw alternates list. Without a wildcard, the Brit will need at least four withdrawals to enter the event. Otherwise, she will have to play through the qualifying rounds at Roland Garros.

It should be noted that Emma Raducanu won the US Open by coming out of the qualifiers and winning 10 straight matches in straight sets over the course of three historic weeks.

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, has an entry ranking of World No. 118 in the entry list and is No. 19 on the alternate list for the main draw. The former World No. 1's chances of reaching the main draw through withdrawals is remote, so she will most likely have to emerge from the qualifiers.

Most surprising was the decision to leave Simona Halep out of the French Open, as the Romanian was not offered a qualifying wildcard either (all eight qualifying wildcards went to Frenchwomen).

Simona Halep is not on the entry list for the tournament, and with a current ranking outside the top 1000, the former World No. 1 would have needed a wildcard to enter the qualifers.

Halep's chances of getting into Roland Garros were undone severely by the late hearing in her ITIA drug ban, with the two-time Grand Slam champion having been initially hit with a four-year suspension for using a prohibited substance.

Halep, though, contested the charges, and it was reduced by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) to just 18 months, allowing her to return to the game earlier this year.

She played at the Miami Open with a wildcard,but pulled out of the Madrid Open citing a lack of competitive fitness. The Romanian is in Paris this week, where she's playing the WTA 125 Trophee Clarins event.

Simona Halep, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki's best results at French Open

Simona Halep has a reputable history at the French Open. The Romanian won the 2018 edition, beating Sloane Stephens in the final. She also reached the final in 2014 and 2017.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, has made only one previous appearance at the French Open, reaching the second round last year, while Caroline Wozniacki is a two-time quarterfinalist (2010 and 2017).