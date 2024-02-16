"Simona Halep is just as guilty"; "No wonder Holger Rune's performance dipped": Fans irked by doping allegation against Patrick Mouratoglou Academy

The Patrick Mouratoglou Tennis Academy has been accused of giving junior players banned substances amid the suspension of Simona Halep. The allegations were levied by a young Romanian player Sara Maria Popa.

In an exclusive statement to AS.ro LIVE, Sara Maria Popa stated that junior players at the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy are given banned substances, and they know when to take these substances and when to remove them from their system. Popa added that the lack of testing in the junior circuit lets this behavior at the academy persist.

Popa also hoped that Simona Halep's case would be solved as soon as possible. Halep is currently suspended for taking the banned substance Roxadustat after consuming a contaminated supplement. Before her suspension, Halep was coached by Patrick Mouratoglou, and Mouratoglou admitted that the contamination came from a collagen he recommended to her.

Popa said that both Halep and Mouratoglou are responsible for the current circumstances. You can read Sara Maria Popa's complete statement below:

"I want it to end well, as does every person who supports it. There were mistakes on both sides. Maybe she should have been careful too, maybe the people from Mouratoglou should have been careful too, to tell her exactly when to give her that substance, perhaps. I don't know the details and I don't want to go into too much. We don't know the insides."

"There are athletes who take those substances, only they don't get caught because they know exactly when to eliminate the substance and they know exactly when to take them. I, for example, was tested weekly and never took. But I can't put my hand in the fire for the other athletes. Supplements are different from the substances that the physical trainers and doctors at the Academies give to the athletes. Supplements are exactly the daily pills that every person can take."

"I went when I was 12 years old. I played at the Mouratoglou Academy. It is true, from a young age athletes are given some substances. In juniors, you are not controlled by Anti-doping. They let you grow up a little more, to turn 17, and from then on the checks start more intensively. Players and parents must agree. They are given a sheet and must sign to agree to take that substance. The first time I was scared, I really didn't know what was happening."

Popa's revelation did not surprise fans, who slammed Mouratoglou for alleged shady activity at his academy. Others wondered if Popa would be able to prove her allegations. A fan also joked that this explains Holger Rune's downhill form after his split with the French coach.

Simona Halep confident after her CAS hearing over four-year doping ban

Simona Halep

Simona Halep recently appeared in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal her four-year ban for doping, which was levied by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in September 2023. The former World No. 1 pleaded her case over a 3-day hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland, which began on Wednesday, February 7.

After her hearing, Simona Halep was confident in front of the press and hoped that the truth about her case would come out soon. The Romanian has maintained innocence.

"Well, it was a long hearing and what I can say is that I had the chance to show my defense. I really believe the truth is going to come out and the day to be on court is going to be soon. I cannot speak more so I have to wait for the decision and then I will be able to give more information... Hope to see you again," Halep said.

Simona Halep last played at the 2022 US Open. Her campaign unceremoniously ended in the opening round to Ukrainian youngster Daria Snigur.