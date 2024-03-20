"Simona Halep was against Maria Sharapova getting WCs once" - Romanian defending her Miami Open wildcard after Caroline Wozniacki's remark annoys fans

Simona Halep defending her Miami Open 2024 wildcard after Caroline Wozniacki's recent remarks have annoyed tennis fans.

Halep tested positive for using a banned substance in August 2022. However, a recent verdict passed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cleared the Romanian of any misconduct. Following her successful appeal, Halep returned to professional tennis via a wildcard at the WTA 1000 event in Miami.

Halep receiving a wildcard in Miami did not sit well with Wozniacki. During a press conference at the Miami Open, the Dane opined that players who tested positive for doping should not be awarded wildcards.

"If someone has tested positive for doping, it's my personal belief that I don't think people should be awarded wildcards afterwards," Wozniacki said.

It is to be noted that Halep had raised a similar objection over Maria Sharapova receiving a wildcard at the 2017 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix following her return from a doping ban.

"For the kids, for the young players, it is not okay to help a player with a wildcard who was banned for doping. It is not about Maria Sharapova here, but it is about all the players that are found doped," Halep said in 2017. (via USAToday)

Amid dissent from Wozniacki, Halep defended her wildcard by reiterating her innocence in the case.

"I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't cheap. I didn't dope. So it's better if we read the decision from CAS that it was a contaminated supplement, it wasn't doping," Halep told the press in Miami.

Fans on social media expressed irritation at Halep's statement, with several recalling her stance on Maria Sharapova's case.

"Interesting because she was against Sharapova getting wildcards once and I'm not a Maria fan but is just funny how life works," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another user opined that Halep should work her way back to the top, playing qualifiers and Challenger tournaments.

"Halep should have to work her way back to the tour - she should be playing challengers and qualifying," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that Halep cheated and that she got a reduced punishment on a "technicality".

"Yeah but you did cheat simona. Your blood passport abnormalities weren’t explained and the concentration of roxadustat was higher than what could’ve been caused by any potential supplement contamination. You got a reduced punishment on a ropey technicality and it stinks,"the fan's comment read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I would rate it as a special day" - Simona Halep on her first match since returning from doping ban

Simona Halep at the 2024 Miami Open

Simona Halep marked her return to professional tennis after 18 months at the 2024 Miami Open. She squared off against Paula Badosa in the first round on Tuesday, March 19.

Halep got off to a great start, winning the first set in just seven games. However, Badosa staged a comeback to defeat the Romanian 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Despite the loss, Halep expressed delight at how the first match since her return panned out.

"I think I did a good job today. I'm happy with my first match coming back. I would rate it as a special day, honestly," Halep told the press.

Following Tuesday's result, Simona Halep's head-to-head record against Badosa now stands at 2-1. The Spaniard will face Aryna Sabalenka in the second round on Friday, March 22.