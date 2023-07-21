"Since I was little, they'd told me everything that Wimbledon represented" - Carlos Alcaraz picks SW19 title as 'bit more special' than US Open

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz recently described his Wimbledon title as a 'bit more special' than his title at the US Open last year.

Alcaraz delivered a confident performance on Centre Court to defeat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set epic to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam overall last week.

The Spaniard staged a remarkable comeback after losing the first set and eventually won the match with his incredible skill and determination. The final scoreline read 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz spoke with reporters before starting his campaign at the Hopman Cup and said that his title win at SW19 is a 'bit more special' than his title triumph at the Flushing Meadows last year, adding that everything surrounding the grass-court Major is very 'iconic'.

"I think Wimbledon is a bit more special, maybe because of the atmosphere. That's how I felt it. That court, that tournament, everything that surrounds it is very iconic," he said.

The Spaniard added:

"Since I was little, they had told me everything that Wimbledon represented and the champions who had won it. You feel special when there. I think Christopher Eubanks explained it very well in a video, what it means to do well at Wimbledon compared to doing well at anyone else."

"I would say it has been the best feeling of my whole life" - Carlos Alcaraz on winning Wimbledon

Alcaraz went on to say that winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, particularly the moment of the match point, was the best feeling of his entire life.

"The moment of winning Wimbledon, the moment of the match ball, there is no better feeling than that, or at least I have not experienced any better in these last days. I would say it has been the best feeling of my whole life, something very crazy," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"I've tried to rest and not think too much, I try to be a normal boy. But yes, I would tell you that the best thing was those moments after the last point," he added.

The Spaniard appears to be prepared to compete in the Hopman Cup. Spain plays Belgium in its first match of the competition, and Alcaraz will face David Goffin. Speaking about the tournament, the 20-year-old said:

"I think it's something different, it's good to have tournaments like that and live the experience, I was looking forward to it since I knew I was going to play this event. I'm very happy to be here."

