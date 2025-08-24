Sloane Stephens' mother Sybil sends touching message to American as she turns up the style in NYC ahead of US Open

Sloane Stephens' mother, Sybil Smith, shared a touching message for her daughter as the player posed in New York amid her stint as an analyst at the 2025 US Open. Stephens has been off the court for a while, but hasn't dissociated herself from the sporting domain.

Ad

Sloane Stephens broke into the upper echelon of women's tennis in 2015 when she won her first WTA Tour title at the 2015 Washington Open. She followed up her win with three more titles in 2016 and then claimed her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 US Open. In 2018, she reached No. 3 in the WTA rankings after reaching the French Open final that year.

She continued her success the following year but fell out of the top 20 at the end of the season. Sloane Stephens won her eighth career singles title at the Rouen Open in 2024, but had 1R exits in all the tournaments this year and even suffered from a foot injury. Having transitioned to a tennis analyst, Stephens appeared in olive green for Burberry at the US Open in New York. She paired the poncho outfit with a pair of knee-high boots and a sleek hairstyle, as posted on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"A chic night with @burberry," she captioned.

Stephens' mother, Sybil Smith, lauded her daughter's look and wrote:

"Love this look"

Smith reacts to Stephens' post; Instagram - @sloanestephens

Smith was a collegiate swimmer and the first African-American to be selected to the first-team Division I All-American. Stephens previously posted an Instagram carousel, as she took up the role of analyst at the ongoing US Open, in a beige blazer dress as she posed with the mic.

Ad

Sloane Stephens opened up about the inspiration behind her eponymous foundation

Stephens at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2025 - Show - (Source: Getty)

Sloane Stephens started her foundation with her uncle, Roland Smith, and her mother, Sybil Smith, in 2013, with a mission to help the underprivileged youth in tennis, well-being, and education. She has seen massive success in her philanthropy work, and recently her efforts got recognized for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Ad

When she went up on stage to receive the award, the 32-year-old shared how she was inspired to start her journey after meeting a nine-year-old girl, Mia, who had stunning backhand shots.

"When I first met Mia. She was this tiny powerhouse with a backhand like she’d been playing forever. What I didn’t know then was that we were starting a journey together, one where I’d learn just as much from her as she ever did from me,” Stephens said.

Sloane Stephens Foundation has now expanded and includes yoga, meditation, financial literacy training, swim programs, reading labs, and others in the development program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More