Sloane Stephens shows love for Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman & USWNT during Brazil friendly with husband Jozy Altidore and stepson Cameron

Sloane Stephens attended the USWNT's friendly against Brazil at the SoFi Stadium, in which Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, starred with a goal. Stephens attended the match with her husband Jozy Altidore and stepson Cameron.

Ad

The USWNT was scheduled to take on Brazil twice in April in California. In the first match, on Saturday, April 5, the USA defeated their South American opponents 2-0. Shelton's girlfriend and Washington Spirits forward Rodman scored the opener with a clinical finish, after which, Lindsey Heaps scored a penalty to complete the comfortable triumph.

Stephens shared multiple images on her Instagram Story about her attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The 32-year-old showed love to the USWNT with heart emojis. Her husband Altidore, who is a former soccer player, also attended the match and shared an image of Stephens celebrating with his son Cameron.

Ad

Trending

Sloane Stephens' Instagram Stories | Instagram @sloanestephens

Slaone Stephens earlier shared her admiration for the new couple, Shelton and Rodman, on Instagram.

Ad

Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe react to Ben Shelton making his relationship with Trinity Rodman official

Sloane Stephens at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman shared cryptic TikTok videos earlier in March, which sent fans into a frenzy as they speculated if the pair was involved romantically. Soon after, Shelton posted a carousel of images on Instagram with the last image being an elevator mirror selfie with Rodman, confirming their relationship.

Ad

Ad

Several tennis stars commented on the post.

"We gram now 👀 👀 👀 👀 ," Frances Tiafoe commented.

"HARDD LAUNCH!!!!!! 🚀 ," Sloane Stephens commented

Later, in an interview with Overtime Tennis, Tiafoe even claimed that he was involved in bringing the pair together.

"By the way, I don’t think people realize," Tiafoe said, "I was like, the one who [connected them] — if we’re going to be real."

Ad

Ad

This claim was completely denied by Rodman during an interview with ESPN days later.

"I don’t know if I want everyone to know the story but I can assure you Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don’t know why he’s taking credit for that," Rodman said.

"So me and Ben can both cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing. If we want to say we met through the TikToks we can do that but yeah," she added.

In tennis terms, Stephens is on a disappointing 10-match losing streak and also suffered an injury, with her return to court still unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Shelton will play at the Monte-Carlo Masters next to officially begin his ATP clay season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More