Sloane Stephens turns up the style with lavish accessory while attending Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige's major brand event in New York

Sloane Stephens recently shared a sneak peek of attending the pop-up event of Tommy Paul's fiancee, Paige Lorenze. In this appearance, the American also carried a Birkin bag.

The 2025 tennis season has not panned out as expected for Stephens so far, as she is currently on the sidelines after sustaining an injury to her right leg. She was last scheduled to compete at the BNP Paribas Open, where she had to withdraw from the tournament due to the injury. Following this withdrawal, the American hasn't competed in any of the events this season.

Amid this setback, the tennis player is currently enjoying her downtime, and she frequently shares updates about the same on social media. Most recently, she shared glimpses of her visit to Lorenze's major event for her brand, Dairy Boy, in New York City.

Stephens uploaded a video on her Instagram story, showcasing the brand's collection, which featured custom pieces that were inspired by the US Open. The story's caption read:

"Such a cute pop-up @paigelorenze x @dairyboy."

Sloane's Instagram story

Along with this, she uploaded a picture of herself in her story, where she flaunted her outfit and her lavish Hermes Novillo Birkin 25 handbag. Here is the snippet of the same:

Sloane's Instagram story

Sloane Stephens recently turned heads in a chic blue-colored dress for a magazine cover shoot.

Sloane Stephens opened up about receiving the 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs

In July 2025, Sloane Stephens received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2025 ESPY Awards for her work towards the communities. With this feat, she etched her name in history books, as she became the first tennis player to be honored with this prestigious award.

Stephen gave an emotional speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in which she highlighted the work done by her foundation. 'The Sloane Stephens Foundation,' which helped almost 15,000 underprivileged youth with education, sports opportunities, and mental health programs. (5:12 onwards)

"What started as a tennis lesson after school has grown into something I could have only dreamed of: reading labs, swim programs, e-sports leagues, yoga, meditation, financial literacy, scholarships, safe spaces just to be," Sloane Stephens said.

Calling her foundation a 'passion project' for her, she added: (5:43 onwards)

"For me, this isn’t just a passion project. It’s my purpose. I know I was put here to hit more than just a tennis ball, and while I’m proud of my titles, nothing compares to watching one of our kids win at life because someone believed in them long enough for them to believe in themselves."

Sloane Stephens took up a new role as a commentator at the French Open with TNT Sports alongside Venus Williams.

