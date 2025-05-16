"So bad that a millionaire like Tommy Paul has to finance a truck" - Fans shocked by World No. 12's off-court troubles

After Tommy Paul revealed he had to win a few matches to afford the recovery fee for his repossessed truck, fans reacted with a mix of disbelief and jokes about autopay. Meanwhile, the American is enjoying a strong run on court and will face Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open semifinals.

Ad

11th seed Paul got the better of 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the Italian Open. During his post-match press conference, the American made a surprising revelation. The 27-year-old was unable to make his due payments, which led to his Ford F-150 truck being repossessed.

Despite his career earnings in the millions, the World No. 12 confessed that "off court, it’s been a little stressful" after Ford repossessed his truck from his home in Boca Raton due to a few missed payments.

Ad

Trending

"If you know me, that’s my baby," Paul said. "I’ve been grinding to get my truck back."

The recovery fee was $1,000, which Paul paid off after advancing through the draw in Rome. He added that his trainer was sent to collect the vehicle once the payment was complete.

Ad

The unexpected revelation sparked a mix of reactions from fans on Reddit. Many were stunned that someone of Paul’s wealth had to finance a truck at all.

"Americaaaa gets you so bad that even a millionaire like Tommy Paul has to finance a truck," one fan wrote.

Comment byu/theriverjordan from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Car payment defaults are through the roof right now. It’s the highest rate in decades in the USA. Granted, I think most of those defaults are from people that can’t pay versus…a millionaire who forgot to pay? This is a wildly financially irresponsible situation for someone with his kind of status to get himself into. Also broadcasting it for everyone to know too…" another fan wrote.

Ad

"Tommy Paul needs a new financial manager lol," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Tommy Paul's admission.

"Huh?! Put that shit on autopay," one fan wrote.

"He needs to win a tournament where you get a free car," another fan wrote.

"Bro you missed couple of payments? Where you spendin your money on then? 🤔" yet another fan wrote.

Ad

Tommy Paul to face Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open 2025 semifinal

Tommy Paul at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

In a chase for his first Masters 1000 final, Tommy Paul has come up against the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner. Paul will take on the Italian on the latter's home soil in the semifinal of the Italian Open on Friday, May 16.

Ad

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Paul 3-1. In their only previous clay court battle, the Italian emerged victorious 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 in Madrid in 2022.

At the Italian Open, Sinner returned after completing his three-month doping ban. However, the World No. 1 does not look close to being rusty. He has played exceptional tennis and reached the semifinal without dropping a set. Notably, he defeated Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinal in Rome.

Looking ahead to his upcoming clash with Sinner, Paul acknowledged that the Italian is currently the best player in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More