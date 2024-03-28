"So cool" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacts to Roger Federer practicing with his agent's son Nico Godsick at Stanford University

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert recently expressed his delight at Roger Federer practicing with his agent, Tony Godsick, and former World No. 4 Mary Joe Fernandez's son Nico, who plays for Stanford University's intercollegiate tennis team.

Federer and Godsick first crossed paths in 2005, when the former sought global sports company International Management Group (IMG) to manage him. The American was working with IMG at the time and would take the Swiss maestro under his wing. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The two eventually departed from IMG in 2012 to create their own management organization, 'Team8'. At the time, Tony Godsick's son, Nico, was only a toddler. The 20-time Major winner eventually retired from professional tennis a decade later at the 2022 Laver Cup in Vancouver due to persistent knee injuries.

That said, Roger Federer is not beyond knocking a few balls back and forth. On Wednesday (March 27), a video of the 42-year-old polishing his world-class forehand on the tennis courts of Stanford University's campus surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The Swiss was as effortless as ever, hitting his spots clean despite wearing a full-sleeved sweater and full pants.

19-year-old Nico, who is on the roster of the Stanford Cardinals, also practiced his groundstrokes under Federer's guidance later. The American showed immense promise, generating tons of pace with his athleticism. The teen is yet to crack the ATP Top 1000 rankings and mostly plies his trade on collegiate tennis and the ITF circuit.

Brad Gilbert, who previously coached eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi, was ecstatic at the link-up between the 42-year-old and the teenager. He reposted the video, writing in his caption:

"so cool 😎 for Nico @StanfordTennis."

Roger Federer is having a bash after hanging up his racquet

The Swiss legend attended this year's Oscars with his wife Mirka

Roger Federer is living it up away from the tennis world. The Swiss maestro spends most of his time with his wife Mirka, twin daughters Myla and Charlene, and twin sons Leo and Lenny.

The 20-time Major winner has been on multiple family vacations lately. In early March, the 42-year-old took to his Instagram handle to post photos from his Thailand trip. Then, later this month, he found himself in Rome enjoying some fine Italian delicacies.

Federer is striving in his business ventures as well. The Swiss recently launched his own line of ON sneakers called 'The ROGER Clubhouse Pro'. He owns a 3% ownership stake in the Swiss sports apparel company, which is valued at $180 million in 2024.

