"So cool" - Elena Rybakina in awe of her birthday video being displayed in Times Square, New York

Elena Rybakina was left in awe when she saw her birthday video being displayed on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York. The World No. 3 celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, June 17.

A fan recently shared a video on social media of the birthday video being displayed in Times Square, New York. They also mentioned that the video was truly unique and original, as it was not created using any app.

Rybakina shared the same video on her Instagram stories and wrote it was very "cool" and also expressed her appreciation for the individual who took the initiative to air it on the Times Square billboards.

"So cool. Thank you," Rybakina captioned her Instagram story.

On the occasion of her birthday, the Kazakh also visited the renowned Red Bull Museum in Salzburg, Austria. The museum boasts an impressive collection of planes and Formula 1 championship cars.

It is presumed that Rybakina's visit to the museum was a result of Red Bull becoming her new official sponsor since the 2023 French Open.

Elena Rybakina eyes grasscourt success after French Open withdrawal

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship

Reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, was forced to withdraw from the 2023 French Open due to a respiratory illness. The news of her withdrawal came just before her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who received a walkover into the fourth round.

Rybakina, who was seeded fourth, displayed an impressive performance in the first two rounds at Roland Garros. She defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova with ease.

The third-ranked Kazakh reported feeling unwell for two days, experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, and difficulty in breathing. She attempted to warm up but realized that she is unable to perform at her best.

"I was not feeling good already the day before, so I did not sleep tonight and had some fever, and today I really tried on the warm-up, and I feel the right decision is to withdraw because it’s really tough to play with these conditions," Rybakina said.

During a recent press conference, Elena Rybakina said that she is gearing up for the grasscourt season with her sights set on defending her Wimbledon title. The World No. 3 also stated that her top priority was to regain full fitness.

“For now, focus for sure to get better," she said. “But the plan was to play Berlin, Eastbourne, and Wimbledon. There are not many tournaments on grass, but most important to get healthy again. Yeah, that was the plan.”

