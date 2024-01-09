Alexander Zverev's coverage in the second season of the Netflix tennis docuseries 'Break Point' has ignited outrage among tennis fans, given the apparent exclusion of his domestic abuse allegations.

Zverev plays a significant role in the second season of 'Break Point', which premieres on Wednesday, January 10, reportedly taking up an entire episode of the six-episode series. However, despite the extensive coverage, the episode makes no mention of the German's domestic abuse allegations, according to a review by The Independent.

Alexander Zverev first faced allegations of domestic violence from his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who detailed instances of physical abuse. Additionally, the 26-year-old faced similar allegations from his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea, accusing him of causing her "bodily harm."

As such, tennis fans were appalled at Zverev receiving an entire episode dedicated to him without any acknowledgement of his domestic abuse allegations.

"Sh*t, so it's just as we feared, a whole episode just on him without even a mention of the abuse allegations. They really couldn't find anyone less controversial that agreed to be filmed?" a fan posted.

"God, this sport is so f*%king embarrassing," another fan commented.

Another fan called for the series to "flop," as Coco Gauff's remarkable triumph at the 2023 US Open reportedly received 20 minutes of coverage compared to the German's 46-minute long episode.

"46 minutes on an alleged abuser without ever mentioning the allegations and only 20 minutes on Coco’s USO run? Oh hell nah. This needs to flop real bad," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Alexander Zverev: "Last year, I openly said I'm not here to win the Australian Open, I'm past that now"

Alexander Zverev made a comeback to the tour at last year's Australian Open, after recovering from a severe ankle injury sustained at the 2022 French Open. Given his prolonged absence, the German struggled at the Major, suffering a second-round defeat to Michael Mmoh.

However, after a stellar 2023 season, which saw him break back into the ATP top 10, the 26-year-old recently expressed confidence in his ability to be a contender at the Melbourne Slam this year.

"Yeah, I mean, we're back to hopefully somewhat a normal mindset," Alexander Zverev said at a recent press conference. "I'm saying normal mindset because last year I came to Australian Open, and I openly said in all the press conferences, I'm not here to win the tournament, which is not the mindset I was going into tournaments usually."

"I'm past that now. I'm No. 7 in the world. I won a few titles last year where I've beaten some great players, as well. I think I'm past that now hopefully," he added.

Alexander Zverev will head into the Australian Open with a lot of confidence, having recently led Germany to the 2024 United Cup title.