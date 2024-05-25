"So far so good" - Mirra Andreeva all smiles as she poses with 'idol' Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev ahead of French Open 2024

Mirra Andreeva was recently spotted beaming with excitement after encountering Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev in Paris. The trio are geared up to compete in the upcoming French Open, which begins on Sunday, May 26.

Andreeva is competing in her second French Open. In her 2023 debut, she reached the third round after defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj and Diane Parry. Her run ended against quarterfinalist Coco Gauff.

On Friday, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a screenshot from Andreeva's Instagram story. In a collage, one photo featured Andrey Rublev holding her neck in a humorous chokehold, while the other showed Andreeva smiling alongside three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray.

In the caption of the post, Andreeva spoke about her French Open experience so far, adding a couple of dancing emojis.

“French open so far so good” Mirra Andreeva captioned

Andreeva’s opponent in the first round of the French Open will be 31-year-old Emina Bektas. It will be unfamiliar territory for Bektas as this is the first time she is competing in the main draw of the French Open. This is also the first time the duo is facing off on the WTA Tour.

Mirra Andreeva once admitted that Andy Murray’s message brought her luck at the 2023 French Open

ISDIN Sunscreen at Roland Garros 2024 - Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva, the youngest in the women’s category at the 2023 French Open, once shared that Andy Murray’s message brought her good luck at the tournament where she reached the third round.

The Russian, who had previously referred to the British icon as "beautiful in person," narrated during a press conference at the 2023 French Open how she messaged him to congratulate him after he won a Challenger title, and Murray responded, wishing her good luck in the French Open.

“I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here, but after he won a challenger, I texted him (laughing)," said Andreeva. "I said, 'Congratulations.' He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it."

"He said, Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros.' Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now (smiling)," she added.

This season, Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International and the Open de Rouen, as well as the fourth round of the Australian Open in her first appearance. She also had a quarterfinal finish at the Madrid Open. The French Open will be Andreeva’s eighth tournament of the season, and she has won 12 matches and lost seven.