Maria Sharapova recently prepared food for her son Theodore while dressed in a red carpet look for her appearance at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Sharapova, who retired from tennis in 2020, announced her pregnancy in April 2022 with her partner Alexander Gilkes, a British businessman and co-founder of the venture studio Squared Circles. The couple welcomed their son Theodore on July 1, 2022.

The 36-year-old recently made an appearance at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Renowned as the "Oscars of Science," the Breakthrough Prize recognizes the world's top scientists working in the fields of Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics. The winner receives a prize of $3 million.

The Awards recently held their 10th edition on April 13 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event was star-studded with big names from various fields, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Bradley Cooper, Venus Williams, Alicia Keys, and others, in attendance.

Maria Sharapova donned a dazzling silver gown with black heels for the event. Just 45 minutes before attendind the event, though, the Russian took to Instagram to share a video of herself preparing food for Theodore.

Sharapova also joked about how her cooking looked glamorous:

"It's so glamorous, so glamorous," Sharapova via her Instagram Story.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story

"I have an entirely new respect for motherhood" - Maria Sharapova opens up about her life as a mother

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova opened up about her life as a mother during an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast. She said that becoming a mother has been one of her greatest accomplishments:

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced."

Sharapova then went on to share how becoming a mother has given her an entirely new respect for motherhood. She explained how she has to juggle different experiences of the body while her mind is somewhere else. The Russian then mentioned that though the experience has been challenging, it has also been rewarding because she loves to work.

"I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how you like you know your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else. That’s been challenging, and rewarding because I’m also you know I’d love to work, I’m very ambitious," Sharapova said.