"So grateful to be able to celebrate today with you" - Sloane Stephens pens heartfelt note to Jozy Altidore on his 34th birthday

Sloane Stephens, in a heartwarming note, wished husband and soccer player Jozy Altidore on his birthday.

The tennis star got engaged to the ex-USMNT star in 2019 and they married after two years in 2022. The couple knew each other from their middle school days at Boca Prep International School, in Florida. After Sloane Stephens moved, the couple lost touch but reconnected in 2016.

"We both have incredible crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all, we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling," Sloane Stephens said to People.

The couple has always shared candid moments on their socials and the soccer star’s birthday was no different. Stephens penned a heartfelt note for husband Jozy Altidore as he turned 34. She posted a picture of them basking in the sun with a touching note expressing her gratitude for being able to celebrate the day with him.

“Happy Birthday to my love @JozyAltidore So grateful to be able to celebrate today with you! Wishing you nothing but continued health and blessings and a forever together,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Altidore made his debut in professional soccer at the age of 16. He has since played with the New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC, and New England Revolution. The soccer star has also won several awards like US Player of the Year Award and the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year Award.

Sloane Stephens’ 2023 season so far

Sloane Stephens Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Previews

Sloane Stephens was the US Open champion in 2017 and won seven WTA Tour singles titles in her career. The 30-year-old tennis star reached her career-high ranking of No. 3 in 2018 after Wimbledon.

She last participated in October 2022 at the Guadalajara Open where she defeated Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round where she lost to Emiliana Arango. Stephens has struggled in all the Slams this year. She also played in Wimbledon this year where she was defeated by Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

She had a first-round exit in the Australian Open as well as the US Open.

“I think I had a good summer obviously, [but] the only thing that really matters is here. So to be out in the first round is difficult,” Stephens said as per New York Post after US Open first-round exit. “I think that the tennis that I’ve been playing is good, and I can be proud of that.”

“I think there’s still a little bit of tennis left in the year to kind of make some moves, so I’m just going to try to do that, try not to sulk about this too much. But obviously disappointing considering that I’ve been playing well. I played a good match [Monday] and just didn’t get it done.” she added.

Sloane Stephens will be seen competing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next.