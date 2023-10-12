Sloane Stephens shuts down false claim about her pregnancy

Sloane Stephens recently slammed one of her followers for making false claims regarding her pregnancy.

The American tennis star recently took part in the Guadalajara WTA Singles tournament in Mexico. She claimed victory in her first match against Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 but lost to Emiliana Arango in the subsequent round.

The 30-year-old is quite active on social media, often keeping her fans updated on her life, on and off-court. Recently Stephens has been posting mini photo-series' of her unwinding on her Instagram.

In one of the photo series posted two days ago she is seen relaxing in a tranquil pool.

“This is the peace that you cannot buy 🧘🏾‍♀️”, Stephens had captioned the post.

Stephens sported a monochrome bodysuit with a subtle headgear. One follower took to the comments section to speculate on the player's physical condition, asking Stephens whether she was pregnant.

“Are you having a baby?🤰 l can see it 😍” the user commented on Stephens’ post.

Sloane responded cheekily, turning the same question towards the follower, shutting down any spread of false rumors.

“@bettytatayi No. Are you having a baby?” the American tennis player replied.

Sloane Stephens via Instagram

The former World No. 3's fitting comment to a baseless claim gained support and appreciation from her other followers.

Sloane Stephens receives a beautiful present at the Guadalajara Open 2023

Sloane Stephens 2023 US Open - Day 1

A young fan surprised Sloane Stephens with an adorable gift at the 2023 Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

Stephens, who won her only Grand Slam at the 2017 US Open, was seen in action at the Guadalajara Open 2023. After her match on September 18 against Ann Li, the tennis star received a beautiful beaded bracelet presented to her by a young fan.

The US Open champion took to her Instagram to share this post-match heartwarming moment in her Story, extending her gratitude for the thoughtful gift. The bracelet featured inscribed beads that read “GLD Open” placed perfectly with three inscribed ‘hearts’.

In the story, Stephens posted a picture of the bracelet gracefully adorning her wrist.

"This is so cute! A little girl gave this bracelet to me after the match! Thank you," she captioned the Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens via Instagram

The Guadalajara Open 2023 in Mexico started on September 17 and concluded on September 23.