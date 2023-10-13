"So proud to be your mama" - Chris Evert sends heartfelt birthday wishes to her son Alexander Mill

Chris Evert penned a heartfelt birthday message for her son Alexander Mill on the occasion of his 32nd birthday.

Evert was introduced to her second husband, Olympic skier Andy Mill, by her close friend and arch-rival Martina Navratilova. The couple wed in 1988 and welcomed three sons together. Their eldest, Alexander Mill, was born on October 12, 1991, followed by Nicholas Mill in 1994. Their youngest, Colton Jack Mill, arrived in 1996.

On Thursday, Chris Evert took to social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message as well as a touching collage dedicated to eldest son, Alexander Mill. In her post, she expressed her deep love for her son and took pride in being his mother.

"Happy Birthday to my eldest son, Alex! so proud to be your mama...Love you to the moon and back❤️🎂🎁🎉," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Commenting under her post, her son reciprocated with his own message of affection.

"Love ya ma!" he commented.

Evert has been candid about her challenging relationship with her mother, Colette, primarily due to her mother's strict parenting style.

In an interview in 2016, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared how she had used the lessons from her strict upbringing to raise her sons with a more relaxed approach, which led to them developing very "kind and loving" personalities.

"Because my upbringing was so strict, so black and white with no grey, I went the other way with my sons. I listened to them, let them talk me into letting them stay up an extra hour at bedtime. I probably could have been stricter, but I’d tell them "just do your best". As a result, they are very kind and loving," she told the Daily Mail.

Chris Evert fondly recalls playing alongside Taylor Fritz's mother Kathy May

During Taylor Fritz's campaign at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, Chris Evert shared how watching the watching the American compete brought back memories of her matches against his mother, Kathy May.

The former World No. 1 took to social media and praised Kathy May as a formidable competitor. She also highlighted the similarity between her competitive spirit and that of her son.

"So, I'm watching @Taylor_Fritz97 remembering playing his mom, Kathy May in our era. She was a great competitor.... like mother, like son," she posted.

Evert dominated her rivalry against Taylor Fritz's mother, Kathy May, winning each of their four tour-level encounters.

In other news, Fritz suffered an early exit at the Shanghai Masters, losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5) to Diego Schwartzman in the third round.