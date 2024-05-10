“So proud of you”- Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son Jaden gushes over girlfriend Catherine Holt’s graduation 

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden recently gushed over his girlfriend Catherine Holt's graduation. The couple have been together for one and a half year.

Holt took to Instagram to announce that she would be graduating from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology & Sport Management. She also mentioned that she would continue her internship with MLB team Texas Rangers.

"Feeling beyond thankful.. So long @smudallas. I’m thrilled to announce that I’m graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology & Sport Management. I’m so excited to continue my internship with the Texas Rangers and can’t wait to see what else is in store!"

To this, Jaden replied:

"So proud of you. Stunning," Jaden Agassi replied.

Jaden also took to Instagram story and shared a picture with Catherine and wrote:

"My graduate. Proud of you."

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's children did not understand their parents' fame

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi at Leo Santa Cruz v. Jose Cayetano

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are two of the biggest stars of tennis. Graf has won 22 Grand Slam titles and was the WTA World No. 1 for 377 weeks. She also won the Tour Finals an impressive five times. The German is the only player to achieve a Golden Slam, winning all the Grand Slams and the Olympic Gold medal in 1988.

Agassi, too, has a stellar resume, winning eight Grand Slams. He spent 101 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings. The American also has the career Golden Slam, winning all the Grand Slams and Olympic gold medal.

The tennis power couple still continue to enjoy fame but their children did not comprehend the height of it. Andre Agassi recently told People Magazine that initially, Jaden and Jaz, could not understand the fame surrounding their parents but later started to piece the puzzle.

"You go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal.' And then they start to put together why it's a big deal. They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process,” Agassi told People's Magazine.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have been married since 2001.

