Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden delights his girlfriend Catherine by dropping in on her at work

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently visited his girlfriend Catherine at her work.

Agassi and Graf got married in 2001 and had their first child, Jaden, in the same year. Two years later, in 2003, they welcomed their daughter Jaz.

Jaden, now 22 years old, plays baseball for the University of Southern California. He recently paid a visit to his girlfriend Catherine Holt while she was at work.

Catherine shared a picture with Jaden and captioned it:

"@jadenagassi visiting me at work"

He replied by resharing the picture with heart emojis.

"❤️🫶🏻🫶🏻" Jaden Agassi replied.

Source- Jaden Agassi's Instagram handle

Agassi and Graf's son Jaden recently celebrated one and a half years of togetherness with his girlfriend Catherine on March 20. She celebrated the day by sharing a picture with him along with the caption:

"A year and a half. it keeps getting better."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son chose baseball over tennis

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Leo Santa Cruz v. Jose Cayetano featherweight bout

Jaden Agassi was born to arguably the two best tennis players of all time. His mother, Steffi Graf amassed 22 Grand Slam titles, and was ranked No. 1 for 377 weeks. The German achieved the Golden Slam in 1988 as she held all four Grand Slams along with an Olympic gold medal. She is the only player, male or female, to win each Grand Slam at least four times.

Andre Agassi was a legend in his own right. An eight-time Grand Slam champion, he achieved a Career Super Slam by winning Olympic gold and the year-end championships.

Being born into tennis royalty, Jaden is charting his own path away from tennis. He plays baseball at the University of Southern California, where he is a pitcher for his team, the Trojans.

Steffi Graf revealed in an interview via Fox Sports in 2011 that their daughter Jaz played some tennis but Jaden did not. She further revealed that the couple did not introduce tennis into the lives of their children.

"Jaz plays a little bit of tennis, Jaden not so much. We never really introduced tennis so much into their lives. They've chosen other things that we were surprised with... they love their arts and music. Jaden tried different sports, soccer and things and ended up with baseball. We nurture their desires and interests,” Graf said.

Later in 2019, Andre Agassi told Stellar Magazine that the couple wanted their kids to make their own choices.

"We just wanted our children to choose as they see fit and to then make sure their days reflect the things they claim to care about. Because doing something a little bit is not the deal," Agassi said.

